SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school boys and girls basketball games from February 16th, 2023:

BOYS

IA

Central Lyon 85, Boyden-Hull 61

Emmetsburg 68, Rock Valley 49

Estherville-Lincoln Central 59, Garner Hayfield Ventura 44

Gehlen Catholic 53, George-Little Rock 41

Newell-Fonda 83, G-T/R-A 53

South O’Brien 44, Kingsley-Pierson 35

OABCIG 69, Manson NW-Webster 39

Remsen St. Mary’s 58, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45

Sioux Central 50, East Sac County 31

West Harrison 72, West Monona 35

West Lyon 69, Okoboji 43

Western Christian 81, Cherokee 33

SD

Dakota Valley 86, Canton 52

GIRLS

NE

Battle Creek 31, Pierce 28

Cedar Catholic 49, Norfolk Catholic 33

Oakland-Craig 45, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 39

Pender 64, Wakefield 23

Wayne 52, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 33

Wynot 40, Humphrey St. Francis 35