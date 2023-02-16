SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school boys and girls basketball games from February 16th, 2023:
BOYS
IA
Central Lyon 85, Boyden-Hull 61
Emmetsburg 68, Rock Valley 49
Estherville-Lincoln Central 59, Garner Hayfield Ventura 44
Gehlen Catholic 53, George-Little Rock 41
Newell-Fonda 83, G-T/R-A 53
South O’Brien 44, Kingsley-Pierson 35
OABCIG 69, Manson NW-Webster 39
Remsen St. Mary’s 58, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45
Sioux Central 50, East Sac County 31
West Harrison 72, West Monona 35
West Lyon 69, Okoboji 43
Western Christian 81, Cherokee 33
SD
Dakota Valley 86, Canton 52
GIRLS
NE
Battle Creek 31, Pierce 28
Cedar Catholic 49, Norfolk Catholic 33
Oakland-Craig 45, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 39
Pender 64, Wakefield 23
Wayne 52, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 33
Wynot 40, Humphrey St. Francis 35