Siouxland high school basketball highlights and scores 12-9-20

IRVING, Texas (KCAU) -- Iowa State women's basketball guard Ashley Joens claimed Big 12 Player of the Week for the first time this season. She averaged 32.5 points and 8.0 boards per game while shooting 56.8 percent from the field.

The honor marks Joens' seventh-career Big 12 Player of the Week honor, which puts her at tied for 10th in Big 12 history.