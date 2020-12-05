Siouxland high school basketball highlights and scores 12-4-20

Lincoln - Ashley Scoggin erupted for 16 points on 4-of-5 three-point shooting and freshman Annika Stewart produced double figures for the second straight game, as Nebraska pulled away down the stretch for a 64-51 win over Idaho State on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Huskers improved to 2-0 on the young season, while handing the Bengals (1-1) their first loss.