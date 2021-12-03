Siouxland high school basketball highlights and scores (12-3-21)

High School Boys Basketball
IOWA
Kingsley-Pierson – 53, OABCIG – 49
Central Lyon – 86, Boyden-Hull – 78
Ridge View – 55, Lawton-Bronson – 50
Council Bluffs Lincoln – 86, Sioux City North – 51
Remsen St. Mary’s – 71, Akron-Westfield – 20
South Central Calhoun – 75, East Sac County – 54
GTRA – 52, Emmetsburg – 43
Pocahontas Area – 57, Manson-NW Webster – 43
Woodbury Central – 83, River Valley – 44
Sheldon – 57, Sibley-Ocheyedan – 34
Riverside – 53, IKM-Manning – 43
Alta-Aurelia – 55, Storm Lake St. Mary’s – 38
Sioux City East – 57, Bishop Heelan – 49
Okoboji – 63, MOC-Floyd Valley – 55
Gehlen Catholic – 64, MMCRU – 29
Unity Christian – 50, Spirit Lake – 43
NEBRASKA
Wynot – 55, Winside – 28
Wausa – 63, Plainview – 44
High School Girls Basketball
IOWA
Central Lyon – 72, Boyden-Hull – 58
MMCRU – 75, Gehlen Catholic – 42
Bishop Heelan – 56, Sioux City East – 47
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 54, Le Mars – 36
Remsen St. Mary’s – 50, Akron-Westfield – 36
South Central Calhoun – 58, East Sac County – 22
Harley-Melvin-Sanborn – 53, Trinity Christian – 42
Kingsley-Pierson – 58, OABCIG – 41
Ridge View – 57, Lawton-Bronson – 40
Pocahontas Area – 52, Manson-NW Webster – 41
Sibley-Ocheyedan – 46, Sheldon – 40
Newell-Fonda – 76, Sioux Central – 27
Storm Lake St. Mary’s – 56, Alta-Aurelia – 21
West Lyon – 50, Rock Valley – 14
West Sioux – 43, South O’Brien – 41
Emmetsburg – 53, GTRA – 19
Unity Christian – 62, Spirit Lake – 42
NEBRASKA
Wynot – 58, Winside – 13
Plainview – 53, Wausa – 35