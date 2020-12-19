Siouxland high school basketball highlights and scores 12-18-20

Scores from 12-18-20:

Boys
Ar-We-Va, Westside 52, Glidden-Ralston 34

Boyden-Hull 60, Sheldon 49

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 82, Sioux City, West 46

East Sac County 68, Ruthven-Ayrshire 41

Hinton 63, Harris-Lake Park 58

LeMars 76, Sioux City, North 36

Newell-Fonda 83, Manson Northwest Webster 30

Ridge View 50, OA-BCIG 43

Rock Valley 79, Sioux Center 63

Sioux City, East 72, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 69

Spirit Lake 56, Estherville Lincoln Central 32

Storm Lake 62, Spencer 55

Unity Christian 46, South O’Brien 37

West Sioux 81, MMCRU 52

Western Christian 89, Cherokee 65

Woodbury Central 57, River Valley 47

Girls
Bishop Heelan 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 26

Boyden-Hull 51, Sheldon 43

Cherokee 52, Western Christian 42

East Sac County 38, Ruthven-Ayrshire 33

Emmetsburg 48, South Central Calhoun 44

Glidden-Ralston 44, Ar-We-Va 31

MMCRU 51, West Sioux 18

Newell-Fonda 69, Manson Northwest Webster 26

Ridge View 39, OA-BCIG 29

Sibley-Ocheyedan 45, George-Little Rock 42

Spencer 73, Storm Lake 39

St. Mary’s, Remsen 75, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 53

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 54, Southeast Valley 43

West Lyon 59, Okoboji 29

Woodbury Central 63, River Valley 22

