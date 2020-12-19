Siouxland high school basketball highlights and scores 12-18-20

Scores from 12-18-20:
Boys
Ar-We-Va, Westside 52, Glidden-Ralston 34
Boyden-Hull 60, Sheldon 49
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 82, Sioux City, West 46
East Sac County 68, Ruthven-Ayrshire 41
Hinton 63, Harris-Lake Park 58
LeMars 76, Sioux City, North 36
Newell-Fonda 83, Manson Northwest Webster 30
Ridge View 50, OA-BCIG 43
Rock Valley 79, Sioux Center 63
Sioux City, East 72, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 69
Spirit Lake 56, Estherville Lincoln Central 32
Storm Lake 62, Spencer 55
Unity Christian 46, South O’Brien 37
West Sioux 81, MMCRU 52
Western Christian 89, Cherokee 65
Woodbury Central 57, River Valley 47
Girls
Bishop Heelan 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 26
Boyden-Hull 51, Sheldon 43
Cherokee 52, Western Christian 42
East Sac County 38, Ruthven-Ayrshire 33
Emmetsburg 48, South Central Calhoun 44
Glidden-Ralston 44, Ar-We-Va 31
MMCRU 51, West Sioux 18
Newell-Fonda 69, Manson Northwest Webster 26
Ridge View 39, OA-BCIG 29
Sibley-Ocheyedan 45, George-Little Rock 42
Spencer 73, Storm Lake 39
St. Mary’s, Remsen 75, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 53
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 54, Southeast Valley 43
West Lyon 59, Okoboji 29
Woodbury Central 63, River Valley 22