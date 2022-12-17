SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from games across Siouxland on December 17th, 2022:

BOYS BASKETBALL

IOWA

Sioux City East 70, Ankeny 52

Western Christian 55, West Central 39

George-Little Rock 62, Sheldon 53

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Omaha Burke 46

Westwood 78, Whiting 16

Lincoln Lutheran 58, Estherville Lincoln Central 47

NEBRASKA

Battle Creek 56, West Holt 54 (OT)

Cedar Catholic 56, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 52 (OT)

Elkhorn Valley 71, Plainview 43

Fort Calhoun 51, Bancroft-Rosalie 40

Lutheran High Northeast 54, Homer 33

Madison 42, Oakland-Craig 36

North Platte 66, Norfolk 64 (OT)

Pender 70, Stanton 67 (2 OT)

Vermillion 54, Crofton 24

Wakefield 77, Bloomfield 33

Wayne 57, O’Neill 52

SOUTH DAKOTA

Dakota Valley 89, Minneapolis North 53

Elk Point-Jefferson 73, Parker 46

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IOWA

Bishop Heelan 57, Iowa City West 36

Davenport North 59, Sioux City East 58

Trinity Christian 41, South O’Brien 37

Estherville Lincoln Central 76, Lincoln Lutheran 31

Central Lyon 75, Hills-Beaver Creek 41

Okoboji 83, G-T/R-A 42

Le Mars 74, Dakota Valley 51

Western Christian 64, Crofton 40

NEBRASKA

Bancroft-Rosalie 73, Walthill 27

Crofton 51, Cedar Catholic 25

Hartington-Newcastle 54, Tri County Northeast 27

Homer 38, Wynot 37

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 51, Cedar Bluffs 37

Oakland-Craig 58, Winnebago 13

Pender 68, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 41

Pierce 68, O’Neill 33

Plainview 49, Madison 24

Ponca 53, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 21

SOUTH DAKOTA

Elk Point-Jefferson 41, Parker 32