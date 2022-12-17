SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from games across Siouxland on December 17th, 2022:
BOYS BASKETBALL
IOWA
Sioux City East 70, Ankeny 52
Western Christian 55, West Central 39
George-Little Rock 62, Sheldon 53
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Omaha Burke 46
Westwood 78, Whiting 16
Lincoln Lutheran 58, Estherville Lincoln Central 47
NEBRASKA
Battle Creek 56, West Holt 54 (OT)
Cedar Catholic 56, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 52 (OT)
Elkhorn Valley 71, Plainview 43
Fort Calhoun 51, Bancroft-Rosalie 40
Lutheran High Northeast 54, Homer 33
Madison 42, Oakland-Craig 36
North Platte 66, Norfolk 64 (OT)
Pender 70, Stanton 67 (2 OT)
Vermillion 54, Crofton 24
Wakefield 77, Bloomfield 33
Wayne 57, O’Neill 52
SOUTH DAKOTA
Dakota Valley 89, Minneapolis North 53
Elk Point-Jefferson 73, Parker 46
GIRLS BASKETBALL
IOWA
Bishop Heelan 57, Iowa City West 36
Davenport North 59, Sioux City East 58
Trinity Christian 41, South O’Brien 37
Estherville Lincoln Central 76, Lincoln Lutheran 31
Central Lyon 75, Hills-Beaver Creek 41
Okoboji 83, G-T/R-A 42
Le Mars 74, Dakota Valley 51
Western Christian 64, Crofton 40
NEBRASKA
Bancroft-Rosalie 73, Walthill 27
Crofton 51, Cedar Catholic 25
Hartington-Newcastle 54, Tri County Northeast 27
Homer 38, Wynot 37
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 51, Cedar Bluffs 37
Oakland-Craig 58, Winnebago 13
Pender 68, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 41
Pierce 68, O’Neill 33
Plainview 49, Madison 24
Ponca 53, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 21
SOUTH DAKOTA
Elk Point-Jefferson 41, Parker 32