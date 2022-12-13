SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school basketball action from December 13th, 2022:
IOWA
Boys
Le Mars 83, Council Bluffs Jefferson 47
Bishop Heelan 68, Sioux City West 51
Sioux City East 84, Sioux City North 55
Council Bluffs Lincoln 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37
Hinton 54, MMCRU 51
Westwood 67, Lawton-Bronson 64
Woodbury Central 44, MVAOCOU 36
Girls
Westwood 74, Lawtwon-Bronson 39
Bishop Heelan 66, Sioux City West 36
Kingsley-Pierson 72, Siouxland Christian 33
Le Mars 71, Council Bluffs Jefferson 22
Council Bluffs Lincoln 46, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36
Hinton 54, MMCRU 32
Woodbine 71, Ar-We-Va 26
SOUTH DAKOTA
Boys
Dakota Valley 82, Beresford 44
Girls
Beresford 70, Dakota Valley 44
NEBRASKA
Boys
Bancroft-Rosalie 61, Walthill 48
Cedar Catholic 84, Crofton 29
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 52, Ponca 40
Pierce 51, O’Neill 36
Wynot 51, Homer 30
Girls
Bancroft-Rosalie 73, Walthill 27
Creighton 32, Osmond-Randolph 28
Crofton 51, Cedar Catholic 25
Homer 38, Wynot 37
Howells-Dodge 49, West Point-Beemer 45
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 51, Cedar Bluffs 37
Pender 68, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 41
Pierce 68, O’Neill 33
Plainview 49, Madison 24
Ponca 53, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 21