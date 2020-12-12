Siouxland high school basketball highlights and scores (12-11-20)

Scores from 12-11-20:

Boys
Boyden-Hull 75, Rock Valley 47

Central Lyon 50, Sheldon 40

Gehlen Catholic 59, Harris-Lake Park 44

LeMars 58, Bishop Heelan Catholic 40

St. Mary’s, Remsen 53, South O’Brien, Paullina 48

Underwood 54, Audubon 42

Unity Christian 85, MMCRU 52

West Lyon 71, Sioux Center 58

West Sioux 57, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 51

Woodbury Central 65, Westwood 49

Girls
Bishop Heelan Catholic 48, LeMars 22

Central Lyon 67, Sheldon 55

Cherokeen91, Storm Lake 25

Gehlen Catholic 69, Harris-Lake Park 15

Kingsley-Pierson 54, Ridge View 45

Newell-Fonda 79, East Sac County 43

PAC-LM 62, Alta-Aurelia 20

Rock Valley 48, Boyden-Hull 39

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Sioux City, North 30

South Central Calhoun 70, Ruthven-Ayrshire 22

Spencer 66, Western Christian 42

St. Mary’s, Remsen 59, South O’Brien 39

West Lyon 51, Sioux Center 25

West Sioux 52, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31

