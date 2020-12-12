Siouxland high school basketball highlights and scores (12-11-20)

Scores from 12-11-20:
Boys
Boyden-Hull 75, Rock Valley 47
Central Lyon 50, Sheldon 40
Gehlen Catholic 59, Harris-Lake Park 44
LeMars 58, Bishop Heelan Catholic 40
St. Mary’s, Remsen 53, South O’Brien, Paullina 48
Underwood 54, Audubon 42
Unity Christian 85, MMCRU 52
West Lyon 71, Sioux Center 58
West Sioux 57, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 51
Woodbury Central 65, Westwood 49
Girls
Bishop Heelan Catholic 48, LeMars 22
Central Lyon 67, Sheldon 55
Cherokeen91, Storm Lake 25
Gehlen Catholic 69, Harris-Lake Park 15
Kingsley-Pierson 54, Ridge View 45
Newell-Fonda 79, East Sac County 43
PAC-LM 62, Alta-Aurelia 20
Rock Valley 48, Boyden-Hull 39
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Sioux City, North 30
South Central Calhoun 70, Ruthven-Ayrshire 22
Spencer 66, Western Christian 42
St. Mary’s, Remsen 59, South O’Brien 39
West Lyon 51, Sioux Center 25
West Sioux 52, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31