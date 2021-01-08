Siouxland high school basketball highlights and scores 1-8-21

BOYS BASKETBALL:
OABCIG – 72, Lawton-Bronson – 36
MVAOCOU – 40, Kingsley-Pierson – 36
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 63, Hinton – 55
Le Mars – 65, Sioux City West – 44
Woodbury Central – 59, Ponca – 49
Unity Christian – 59, Trinity Christian – 33
South O’Brien – 50, Akron-Westfield – 11
Denison-Schleswig – 77, Creston – 48
East Sac County – 66, Emmetsburg – 31
Newell-Fonda – 56, Pocahontas Area – 53
South Central Calhoun – 63, Storm Lake St. Mary’s – 26
MOC-Floyd Valley – 55, Sioux Center – 49
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
OABCIG – 45, Lawton-Bronson – 35
#4 Kingsley-Pierson – 73, MVAOCOU – 49
Hinton – 80, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 35
Le Mars – 66, Sioux City West – 52
Western Christian – 72, Storm Lake – 37
Sibley Ocheyedan – 48, Boyden-Hull – 32
Sioux Center – 34, MOC-Floyd – 30
#3 Unity Christian – 62, Trinity Christian – 29
Southeast Valley – 48, Alta-Aurelia – 46
#2 Newell-Fonda – 81, Pocahontas Area – 52
West Sioux – 43, Gehlen Catholic – 24