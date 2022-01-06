Boys Basketball Scores
Dakota Valley – 56, Le Mars – 46
Boyden-Hull – 93, MOC-Floyd Valley – 69
Remsen St. Mary’s – 57, Kingsley-Pierson – 44
GTRA – 71, North Iowa – 64
Okoboji – 75, Emmetsburg – 42
Wakefield – 65, Woodbury Central – 44
West Sioux – 71, Trinity Christian – 41
Battle Creek 68, Crofton 39
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 63, Pender 53
Hartington Cedar Catholic 55, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 44
Lawton-Bronson, IA 59, Ponca 51
Norfolk Catholic 38, Wayne 26
Pierce 43, Aquinas Catholic 16
Wynot 66, Tri County Northeast 43
Girls Basketball Scores
Okoboji – 65, Emmetsburg – 46
Remsen St. Mary’s – 75, Kingsley-Pierson – 33
West Sioux – 56, Trinity Christian – 33
Storm Lake St. Mary’s – 61, Whiting – 20
Spencer – 66, Cherokee – 54
Harrisburg – 46, Bishop Heelan – 46
Crofton 60, Battle Creek 36
Elkhorn Valley 54, Randolph 14
Hartington Cedar Catholic 38, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 28
Niobrara/Verdigre 61, Osmond 40
Pierce 64, Aquinas Catholic 24
Wakefield 51, Woodbury Central, IA 40
Wisner-Pilger 59, Madison 14
Wynot 67, Tri County Northeast 40