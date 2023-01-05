SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school basketball games from January 5th, 2023:
IOWA
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sioux City East 75, Fort Dodge 34
Bishop Heelan 81, South Sioux City 66
Western Christian 73, Worthington 37
Ar-We-Va 53, Audubon 39
IKM-Manning 56, Coon Rapids-Bayard 42
South O’Brien 46, Akron-Westfield 35
Emmetsburg 71, Okoboji 30
Remsen St. Mary’s 45, Kingsley-Pierson 35
Alta-Aurelia 52, Pocahontas Area 42
G-T/R-A 91, North Iowa 43
Sheldon 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 50
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sioux City East 92, Fort Dodge 34
Akron-Westfield 41, South O’Brien 27
Remsen St. Mary’s 52, Kingsley-Pierson 43
Estherville-Lincoln Central 61, Newell-Fonda 59
North Iowa 56, G-T/R-A 31
Pocahontas Area 63, Alta-Aurelia 35
Sibley-Ocheyedan 59, Sheldon 28
Sioux Center 57, MOC-Floyd Valley 42
Okoboji 54, Emmetsburg 39
Worthington 54, Western Christian 48
NEBRASKA
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wakefield 70, Woodbury Central 16