SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school basketball games from January 5th, 2023:

IOWA

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sioux City East 75, Fort Dodge 34

Bishop Heelan 81, South Sioux City 66

Western Christian 73, Worthington 37

Ar-We-Va 53, Audubon 39

IKM-Manning 56, Coon Rapids-Bayard 42

South O’Brien 46, Akron-Westfield 35

Emmetsburg 71, Okoboji 30

Remsen St. Mary’s 45, Kingsley-Pierson 35

Alta-Aurelia 52, Pocahontas Area 42

G-T/R-A 91, North Iowa 43

Sheldon 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sioux City East 92, Fort Dodge 34

Akron-Westfield 41, South O’Brien 27

Remsen St. Mary’s 52, Kingsley-Pierson 43

Estherville-Lincoln Central 61, Newell-Fonda 59

North Iowa 56, G-T/R-A 31

Pocahontas Area 63, Alta-Aurelia 35

Sibley-Ocheyedan 59, Sheldon 28

Sioux Center 57, MOC-Floyd Valley 42

Okoboji 54, Emmetsburg 39

Worthington 54, Western Christian 48

NEBRASKA

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wakefield 70, Woodbury Central 16