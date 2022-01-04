Iowa Scores
Boys
Dakota Valley – 62, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 45
Alta-Aurelia – 52, MVAOCOU – 29
Central Lyon – 73, George-Little Rock – 51
GTRA – 72, Harley-Melvin-Sanborn – 62
Harris-Lake Park – 52, MMCRU – 42
Hinton – 77, Trinity Christian – 37
Okoboji – 70, Sioux Center – 65
Pocahontas Area – 48, Spirit Lake – 47
Rock Valley – 62, Sheldon – 19
South Central Calhoun – 89, OABCIG – 51
Spencer – 58, Newell-Fonda – 39
West Lyon – 65, Sibley-Ocheyedan – 50
Woodbury Central – 66, Siouxland Christian – 57
Western Christian – 94, Worthington – 44
Sioux Central – 65, Ridge View – 57
Remsen St. Mary’s – 49, South O’Brien – 28
Girls
Dakota Valley – 65, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 59
MMCRU – 60, Harris-Lake Park – 24
MVAOCOU – 51, Alta-Aurelia – 29
Akron-Westfield – 60, Gehlen Catholic – 32
Central Lyon – 76, George-Little Rock – 36
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 38, GTRA – 37
Hinton – 65, Trinity Christian – 23
Sioux Center – 65, Okoboji – 36
Spirit Lake – 49, Pocahontas Area – 16
Sheldon – 56, Rock Valley – 54
Ridge View – 52, Sioux Central – 40
Newell-Fonda – 68, Spencer – 48
Estherville-Lincoln Central – 64, Storm Lake – 12
West Lyon – 56, Sibley-Ocheyedan – 40
Westwood – 46, West Sioux – 34
Woodbury Central – 66, Siouxland Christian – 19
Western Christian – 76, Worthington – 63
Cherokee – 60, Manson-NW Webster – 34