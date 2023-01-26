SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school boys and girls basketball games from January 26th, 2023:

IOWA

Boys

Western Christian 55, Remsen St. Mary’s 46

Kingsley-Pierson 62, Lawton-Bronson 35

MOC-Floyd Valley 70, Unity Christian 58

OABCIG 79, Woodbury Central 26

Westwood 62, Ridge View 58

MVAOCOU 54, River Valley 29

Spirit Lake 78, Cherokee 42

West Monona 76, Siouxland Christian 62

Boyden-Hull 57, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50

South O’Brien 78, Hinton 37

Girls

Unity Christian 74, MOC-Floyd Valley 36

Hinton 68, South O’Brien 26

Spirit Lake 60, Cherokee 59

Pocahontas Area 66, Storm Lake St. Mary’s

West Lyon 56, West Sioux 45

LeMars 65, Western Christian 56

MMCRU 55, Harris-Lake Park 22

Boyden-Hull 52, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 37

Sioux City East 66, Sioux City North 33

NEBRASKA

Boys

Wisner-Pilger 57, North Bend Central 53

Omaha Nation 87, Flandreau Indian 54

Ponca 46, Wynot 28

Plainview 53, Osmond/Randolph 46

S (CO-CO) 60, Wausa 49

Hartington-Newcastle 72, Winnebago 65

Wakefield 44, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 42

Lutheran-Northeast 52, Fullerton 41

Pierce 47, Crofton 33

Wayne 54, West Point-Beemer 29

Girls

Omaha Nation 72, Takini 34

Plainview 43, Osmond/Randolph 35

North Central 69, Creighton 37

Wayne 42, West Point-Beemer 28

North Bend Central 65, Wisner-Pilger 37

Wakefield 62, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 44

Homer 59, Walthill 21

S (CO-OP) 55, Wausa 39

Crofton 39, Pierce 33

Norfolk Catholic 42, Boone Central 39

Ponca 51, Wynot 28

SOUTH DAKOTA

Boys

Dakota Valley 73, Sioux Falls Christian 57

Dell Rapids 69, Vermillion 48

Girls

Sioux Falls Christian 60, Dakota Valley 48

Elk Point-Jefferson 49, Tri-Valley 44

Vermillion 51, Dell Rapids 22