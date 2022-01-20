Boys Scores
Iowa
Trinity Christian 68, River Valley 31
South Central Calhoun 68, Alta-Aurelia 44
MMCRU 69, Kingsley-Pierson 44
OABCIG 58, Siouxland Christian 44
Woodbury Central 59, West Monona 44
Sioux Central 78, Harris-Lake Park 42
East Sac County 73, MVAOCOU 70
Unity Christian 73, Sioux Center 67
West Lyon 63, George-Little Rock 52
Nebraska
Lincoln High 65, Norfolk 52
Walthill 73, Homer 65
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 71, Battle Creek 68
Girls Scores
Iowa
South Central Calhoun 60, Alta-Aurelia 46
Akron-Westfield 55, Elk Point-Jeffesron 46
MVAOCOU 66, East Sac County 48
Estherville-Lincoln Central 80, Emmetsburg 48
OABCIG 58, Siouxland Christian 28
Pocahontas Area 64, Algona 50
Remsen St. Mary’s 78, Harley-Melvin-Sanborn 32
MMCRU 69, Kingsley-Pierson 40
Unity Christian 71, Sioux Center 51
Nebraska
Homer 75, Walthill 29
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 39, Battle Creek 36
Lincoln High 60, Norfolk 31
North Bend Central 61, Oakland-Craig 38
Omaha Skutt Catholic 67, South Sioux City 24
Plainview 68, Elgin Public/Pope John 43
Pierce 40, Wynot 33