Siouxland high school basketball highlights and scores (1-19-21)

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Scores from around Siouxland on 1-19-21:

BOYS
Iowa:
Boyden-Hull 78, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 51

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 71, Sioux City, North 17

IKM-Manning 40, Riverside, Oakland 26

MVAOCOU 49, Lawton-Bronson 47, OT

Rock Valley 56, West Lyon 49

Sioux City, East 73, Bishop Heelan 54

Spencer 62, Spirit Lake 59

Nebraska:
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 58, Wakefield 55

Wayne 59, Crofton 24

GIRLS
Iowa:
Akron-Westfield 44, St. Mary’s, Remsen 40

Central Lyon 79, Boyden-Hull 50

Denison-Schleswig 53, Lewis Central 48

Estherville Lincoln Central 52, Western Christian 25

Kingsley-Pierson 68, River Valley, Correctionville 28

Newell-Fonda 86, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 45

Ridge View 70, Siouxland Christian 46

Sibley-Ocheyedan 58, Sheldon 47

Sioux Center 58, George-Little Rock 51

Spencer 44, Spirit Lake 32

West Lyon, Inwood 63, Rock Valley 43

Westwood, Sloan 70, OA-BCIG 40

Nebraska:
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 77, Wakefield 31

Crofton 63, Wayne 27

Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, Creighton 40

Homer 46, Tri County Northeast 36

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 34, Hartington-Newcastle 26

Lutheran High Northeast 86, Walthill 20

Norfolk Catholic 38, Pierce 36

Osmond 60, Bloomfield 55

Ponca 51, Winnebago 37

Randolph 47, Winside 19

Stanton 47, Madison 23

West Point-Beemer 53, Elkhorn 51

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories