Siouxland high school basketball highlights and scores (1-19-21)

Scores from around Siouxland on 1-19-21:
BOYS
Iowa:
Boyden-Hull 78, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 51
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 71, Sioux City, North 17
IKM-Manning 40, Riverside, Oakland 26
MVAOCOU 49, Lawton-Bronson 47, OT
Rock Valley 56, West Lyon 49
Sioux City, East 73, Bishop Heelan 54
Spencer 62, Spirit Lake 59
Nebraska:
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 58, Wakefield 55
Wayne 59, Crofton 24
GIRLS
Iowa:
Akron-Westfield 44, St. Mary’s, Remsen 40
Central Lyon 79, Boyden-Hull 50
Denison-Schleswig 53, Lewis Central 48
Estherville Lincoln Central 52, Western Christian 25
Kingsley-Pierson 68, River Valley, Correctionville 28
Newell-Fonda 86, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 45
Ridge View 70, Siouxland Christian 46
Sibley-Ocheyedan 58, Sheldon 47
Sioux Center 58, George-Little Rock 51
Spencer 44, Spirit Lake 32
West Lyon, Inwood 63, Rock Valley 43
Westwood, Sloan 70, OA-BCIG 40
Nebraska:
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 77, Wakefield 31
Crofton 63, Wayne 27
Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, Creighton 40
Homer 46, Tri County Northeast 36
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 34, Hartington-Newcastle 26
Lutheran High Northeast 86, Walthill 20
Norfolk Catholic 38, Pierce 36
Osmond 60, Bloomfield 55
Ponca 51, Winnebago 37
Randolph 47, Winside 19
Stanton 47, Madison 23
West Point-Beemer 53, Elkhorn 51