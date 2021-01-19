Siouxland high school basketball highlights and scores (1-19-21)

Sioux City, IA (January 19, 2021) —The Sioux City Explorers today have announced the signing of INF Josh Allen to a 2021 contract. Allen will be entering his eighth season of professional baseball and his first with Sioux City.

Josh Allen was traded by the now Minnesota Twins, Triple-A affiliate, St. Paul Saints to the Explorers on December 10th. He along with pitcher Matt Quintana, were the players to be named later that completed trades which had sent Blake Schmit and X’s franchise leader in many offensive categories, Michael Lang, to the Twin Cities.