Boys Scores
Le Mars 43, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37
Council Bluffs Lincoln 72, Sioux City North 27
Akron-Westfield 55, MMCRU 52
GTRA 63, Alta-Aurelia 36
Unity Christian 66, Hinton 57
Kingsley-Pierson 78, River Valley 43
Newell-Fonda 70, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 37
Sheldon 50, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42
South Central Calhoun 86, Pocahontas Area 52
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 52, South O’Brien 41
Remsen St. Mary’s 71, Trinity Christian 30
Sioux Central 74, Emmetsburg 42
OABCIG 55, Westwood 33
Sioux City East 59, Bishop Heelan 55
Boyden-Hull 61, Central Lyon 55
Girls Scores
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51, Le Mars 38
Council Bluffs Lincoln 63, Sioux City North 37
MMCRU 48, Akron-Westfield 35
GTRA 43, Alta-Aurelia 39
Central Lyon 55, Boyden-Hull 44
West Bend-Mallard 45, East Sac County 35
Kingsley-Pierson 53, River Valley 14
Lawton-Bronson 63, MVAOCOU 60
Newell-Fonda 52, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 48
Okoboji 63, MOC_Floyd Valley 42
West Lyon 62, Rock Valley 35
Sibley-Ocheyedan 65, Sheldon 55
Sioux Center 51, George-Little Rock 11
Ridge View 76, Siouxland Christian 25
Spencer 43, Spirit Lake 41
Remsen St. Mary’s 65, Trinity Christian 21
Esterville-Lincoln Central 59, Western Christian 29
Westwood 76, OABCIG 31
Sioux Central 45, Emmetsburg 36
South Central Calhoun 55, Pocahontas Area 37