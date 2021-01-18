Siouxland high school basketball highlights and scores (1-18-21)

Basketball scores from 1-18-21:

BOYS
Dakota Valley 92, West Sioux 51

Gehlen Catholic 84, Woodbury Central 57

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 89, MMCRU 54

Newell-Fonda 91, West Bend-Mallard 23

OA-BCIG 79, Cherokee 56

Sioux City, North 58, Hinton 55

St. Mary’s, Remsen 55, River Valley 48

Western Christian 78, Unity Christian 60

GIRLS
Cherokee 54, OA-BCIG 46

MMCRU 73, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 25

Newell-Fonda 88, West Bend-Mallard 42

St. Mary’s, Remsen 62, River Valley 35

Unity Christian 68, Western Christian 32

