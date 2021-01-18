Siouxland high school basketball highlights and scores (1-18-21)

IRVING, Texas – The Iowa State women’s basketball team swept the Big 12 weekly awards with Ashley Joens earning her third Big 12 Player of the Week honor of the season, and Emily Ryan garnering her second Freshman of the Week award, the league announced Monday.

The Cyclones went 2-0 on the week, taking down the Big 12’s two remaining undefeated teams in conference play in Oklahoma State and Baylor, snapping the lady Bears 61-game home win streak.