Boys Scores
Gehlen Catholic 63, Woodbury Central 51
Dakota Valley 72, West Sioux 48
Remsen St. Mary’s 76, River Valley 19
Spirit Lake 76, Worthington 70
Central Lyon 69, Sheldon 37
West Monona 54, Logan-Magnolia 50
OABCIG 54, Cherokee 50
Manson-NW Webster 66, Emmetsburg 47
Girls Scores
Remsen St. Mary’s 55, River Valley 15
Gehlen Catholic 61, Woodbury Central 31
Dakota Valley 51, West Sioux 38
Cherokee 86, OABCIG 39
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 66, Council Bluffs Jefferson 30
Emmetsburg 43, Manson-NW Webster 29
Central Lyon 73, Sheldon 45
Logan-Magnolia 53, West Monona 42
Bishop Heelan 56, Sioux City East 51
Lawton-Bronson 57, Sioux City North 52