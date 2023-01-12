SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school basketball games from January 12th, 2023:
BOYS BASKETBALL
IOWA
Unity Christina 57, Gehlen Catholic 56
Akron-Westfield 64, Alcester-Hudson 32
South O’Brien 31, Emmetsburg 30
MOC-Floyd Valley 90, Sibley-Ocheyedan 52
Sioux Central 85, Pocahontas Area 45
Storm Lake 64, Alta-Aurelia 53
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 74, West Bend-Mallard 54
Woodbine 62, MVAOCOU 25
IKM-Manning 51, Logan-Magnolia 34
George-Little Rock 48, MMCRU 37
SOUTH DAKOTA
Dakota Valley 86, Cedar Catholic 64
NEBRASKA
Stanton 56, Plainview 53
Wayne 53, North Bend Central 41
Winside 55, Walthill 47
Wynot 77, Niobara/Verdigre 51
GIRLS BASKETBALL
IOWA
Cherokee 74, East Sac County 54
Sibley-Ocheyedan 59, MOC-Floyd Valley 50
Storm Lake 72, Alta-Aurelia 49
West Bend-Mallard 65, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 59
Remsen St. Mary’s 57, West Sioux 37
Woodbine 65, MVAOCOU 60
Sioux City East 61, Le Mars 56
Sioux City West 67, Sioux City North 47
SOUTH DAKOTA
Vermillion 45, Lenox 35
NEBRASKA
Pierce 43, St. Francis 33
North Bend Central 39, Wayne 27
Wakefield 49, Lawton-Bronson 43
Tri-County NE 40, Siouxland Christian 29
Plainview 50, Stanton 44