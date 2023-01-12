SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school basketball games from January 12th, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

IOWA

Unity Christina 57, Gehlen Catholic 56

Akron-Westfield 64, Alcester-Hudson 32

South O’Brien 31, Emmetsburg 30

MOC-Floyd Valley 90, Sibley-Ocheyedan 52

Sioux Central 85, Pocahontas Area 45

Storm Lake 64, Alta-Aurelia 53

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 74, West Bend-Mallard 54

Woodbine 62, MVAOCOU 25

IKM-Manning 51, Logan-Magnolia 34

George-Little Rock 48, MMCRU 37

SOUTH DAKOTA

Dakota Valley 86, Cedar Catholic 64

NEBRASKA

Stanton 56, Plainview 53

Wayne 53, North Bend Central 41

Winside 55, Walthill 47

Wynot 77, Niobara/Verdigre 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IOWA

Cherokee 74, East Sac County 54

Sibley-Ocheyedan 59, MOC-Floyd Valley 50

Storm Lake 72, Alta-Aurelia 49

West Bend-Mallard 65, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 59

Remsen St. Mary’s 57, West Sioux 37

Woodbine 65, MVAOCOU 60

Sioux City East 61, Le Mars 56

Sioux City West 67, Sioux City North 47

SOUTH DAKOTA

Vermillion 45, Lenox 35

NEBRASKA

Pierce 43, St. Francis 33

North Bend Central 39, Wayne 27

Wakefield 49, Lawton-Bronson 43

Tri-County NE 40, Siouxland Christian 29

Plainview 50, Stanton 44