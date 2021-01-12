Siouxland high school basketball highlights and scores (1-12-21)

BOYS
Ar-We-Va 57, Paton-Churdan 30

LeMars 54, MOC-Floyd Valley 44

OABCIG 75, Woodbury Central, Moville 50

Ridge View 58, MVAOCOU 37

Sheldon 58, Hinton 55, OT

West Sioux 71, Akron-Westfield 16

Western Christian 74, Sioux City, North 33

GIRLS
Akron-Westfield 39, West Sioux 36

Bishop Heelan Catholic 43, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40

Central Lyon 53, Estherville Lincoln Central 49

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 56, Trinity Christian 33

Hinton 59, Sheldon 35

Humboldt 68, South Central Calhoun 67, OT

Kingsley-Pierson 61, Lawton-Bronson 36

MOC-Floyd Valley 51, LeMars 40

MMCRU 76, Harris-Lake Park 11

Ridge View 62, MVAOCOU 30

Rock Valley 49, Spirit Lake 27

Sioux Center 55, Western Christian 38

South Sioux City, Neb. 56, Sioux City, North 30

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 41, Alta-Aurelia 37

Unity Christian 66, Boyden-Hull 45

Westwood 51, West Monona 50

Whiting 34, Missouri Valley 10

