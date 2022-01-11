Boys Scores
Boyden-Hull 66, Unity Christian 44
Council Bluffs Lincoln 64, Sioux City East 56
West Sioux 77, Akron-Westfield 59
Kingsley-Pierson 45, Lawton-Bronson 28
OABCIG 69, Woodbury Central 58
Siouxland Christian 62, River Valley 51
Ridge View 61, MVAOCOU 28
MMCRU 55, Trinity Christian 47
Remsen St. Mary’s 58, Gehlen Catholic 42
Underwood 56, IKM-Manning 40
South Sioux City 76, Sioux City North 66
Okoboji 65, George-Little Rock 40
Alta-Aurelia 60, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 49
South O’Brien 48, Harris-Lake Park 32
Le Mars 60, MOC-Floyd Valley 50
West Monona 58, Westwood 46
Western Christian 84, Sioux Center 62
Spencer 85, Algona 62
Sheldon 55, Hinton 33
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 52, Pocahontas Area 37
GTRA 60, North Union 59
Dakota Valley 73, West Central 60
BRLD 74, Tekamah-Herman 43
Elkhorn Valley 54, Stanton 44
Hartington Cedar Catholic 60, Wynot 49
Homer 51, Pender 36
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 67, Wisner-Pilger 39
Neligh-Oakdale 82, Osmond 58
Norfolk Catholic 58, Columbus Scotus 33
Pierce 47, Columbus Lakeview 42 (OT)
St. Mary’s 66, Bloomfield 35
Summerland 48, Creighton 44
Tri County 50, BDS 31
Wahoo 56, Blair 40
Wakefield 57, Ponca 40
Walthill 65, Madison 47
Wayne 51, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 39
West Point-Beemer 40, Battle Creek 37
Winnebago 86, Tri County Northeast 33
Girls Scores
Unity Christian 68, Boyden-Hull 57
Bishop Heelan 53, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44
Sioux City East 75, Council Bluffs Lincoln 34
Okoboji 69, George-Little Rock 34
Akron Westfield 52, West Sioux 27
Storm Lake St. Mary’s 51, Alta-Aurelia 29
South O’Brien 44, Harris-Lake Park 39
Kingsley-Pierson 52, Lawton-Bronson 48
Ridge View 49, MVAOCOU 36
Pocahontas Area 65, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 27
Hinton 51, Sheldon 36
Spencer 72, Algona 32
Underwood 66, IKM-Manning 36
Westwood 60, West Monona 39
South Sioux City 55, Sioux City North 32
Le Mars 48, MOC-Floyd Valley 32
Sioux Center 55, Western Christian 39
Woodbury Central 51, OABCIG 38
North Union 55, GTRA 24
Remsen St. Mary’s 64, Gehlen Catholic 46
West Central 64, Dakota Valley 53
BRLD 71, Tekamah-Herman 26
Bloomfield 74, St. Mary’s 70
Columbus Lakeview 30, Pierce 27 (OT)
Columbus Scotus 53, Norfolk Catholic 18
Hartington Cedar Catholic 37, Wynot 34
Hartington-Newcastle 53, Randolph 34
Howells-Dodge 48, Lutheran High Northeast 43
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62, Wisner-Pilger 54
Osmond 47, Neligh-Oakdale 23
Pender 72, Homer 57
Ponca 53, Wakefield 43
Stanton 38, Elkhorn Valley 37
Summerland 37, Creighton 33
Tri County Northeast 53, Winnebago 37
Wayne 40, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 29