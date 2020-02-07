Siouxland high school basketball highlights 2-6-2020

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aplington-Parkersburg 85, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 47

Belmond-Klemme 59, Northwood-Kensett 46

CAM, Anita 52, Audubon 48

Cherokee, Washington 55, LeMars 46

Clear Lake 78, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 52

Davis County, Bloomfield 52, Knoxville 48

Decorah 102, Mabel-Canton, Minn. 67

Denver 71, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 63

Des Moines, Roosevelt 46, Ottumwa 43

Dike-New Hartford 64, Union Community, LaPorte City 36

East Union, Afton 53, Diagonal 44

Grundy Center 59, AGWSR, Ackley 47

Hinton 73, West Sioux 70

Hudson 53, Sumner-Fredericksburg 49

Lamoni 70, Lenox 53

Madrid 95, Glidden-Ralston 57

Maquoketa 49, Benton Community 41

Melcher-Dallas 66, Colfax-Mingo 56

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 76, Anamosa 54

Montezuma 78, Belle Plaine 41

New Hampton 65, Central Springs 43

New London 78, West Burlington 59

Newell-Fonda 93, West Bend-Mallard 38

North Cedar, Stanwood 87, Durant-Bennett 53

North Mahaska, New Sharon 76, Tri-County, Thornburg 34

Rock Valley 68, Unity Christian 52

Rockford 73, Riceville 61

Sibley-Ocheyedan 65, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 47

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 70, Kee, Lansing 43

WACO, Wayland 60, Burlington Notre Dame 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AGWSR, Ackley 46, Grundy Center 30

Aplington-Parkersburg 57, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 35

Audubon 53, CAM, Anita 45

Belmond-Klemme 63, Northwood-Kensett 47

Burlington Notre Dame 45, WACO, Wayland 23

Central Clinton, DeWitt 53, Vinton-Shellsburg 46

Central Lee, Donnellson 48, Danville 40

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 64, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 48

Chariton 41, Wayne, Corydon 37

Clarksville 41, Dunkerton 30

Colfax-Mingo 59, Melcher-Dallas 50

Collins-Maxwell 43, North Tama, Traer 34

Denver 54, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 26

Des Moines, Roosevelt 63, Ottumwa 51

Dike-New Hartford 51, Union Community, LaPorte City 24

Durant-Bennett 52, North Cedar, Stanwood 40

East Union, Afton 62, Diagonal 54

Grinnell 69, Oskaloosa 47

Holy Trinity 31, Eldon Cardinal 30

IKM-Manning 67, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 29

Kee, Lansing 54, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 50

Knoxville 67, Davis County, Bloomfield 26

Lamoni 68, Lenox 63

Linn-Mar, Marion 74, Waterloo, East 33

Louisa-Muscatine 56, Winfield-Mount Union 51, 2OT

Mediapolis 43, Wapello 37

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 71, Anamosa 35

Montezuma 78, Belle Plaine 29

Moravia 42, Murray 41

Mount Pleasant 51, Burlington 40

New Hampton 62, Central Springs 32

Newell-Fonda 77, West Bend-Mallard 28

North Polk, Alleman 63, Bondurant Farrar 50

OA-BCIG 62, Woodbury Central, Moville 53

PAC-LM 60, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 26

Panorama, Panora 51, Des Moines Christian 48

Riceville 48, Rockford 45

Rock Valley 75, Unity Christian 66

Seymour 56, Ankeny Christian Academy 28

South Hardin 42, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 27

Sumner-Fredericksburg 50, Hudson 35

Tipton 51, Calamus-Wheatland 43

West Burlington 80, New London 38

West Sioux 61, Hinton 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake vs. Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU), ccd.

