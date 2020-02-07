Siouxland high school basketball highlights 2-6-2020

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aplington-Parkersburg 85, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 47
Belmond-Klemme 59, Northwood-Kensett 46
CAM, Anita 52, Audubon 48
Cherokee, Washington 55, LeMars 46
Clear Lake 78, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 52
Davis County, Bloomfield 52, Knoxville 48
Decorah 102, Mabel-Canton, Minn. 67
Denver 71, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 63
Des Moines, Roosevelt 46, Ottumwa 43
Dike-New Hartford 64, Union Community, LaPorte City 36
East Union, Afton 53, Diagonal 44
Grundy Center 59, AGWSR, Ackley 47
Hinton 73, West Sioux 70
Hudson 53, Sumner-Fredericksburg 49
Lamoni 70, Lenox 53
Madrid 95, Glidden-Ralston 57
Maquoketa 49, Benton Community 41
Melcher-Dallas 66, Colfax-Mingo 56
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 76, Anamosa 54
Montezuma 78, Belle Plaine 41
New Hampton 65, Central Springs 43
New London 78, West Burlington 59
Newell-Fonda 93, West Bend-Mallard 38
North Cedar, Stanwood 87, Durant-Bennett 53
North Mahaska, New Sharon 76, Tri-County, Thornburg 34
Rock Valley 68, Unity Christian 52
Rockford 73, Riceville 61
Sibley-Ocheyedan 65, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 47
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 70, Kee, Lansing 43
WACO, Wayland 60, Burlington Notre Dame 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AGWSR, Ackley 46, Grundy Center 30
Aplington-Parkersburg 57, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 35
Audubon 53, CAM, Anita 45
Belmond-Klemme 63, Northwood-Kensett 47
Burlington Notre Dame 45, WACO, Wayland 23
Central Clinton, DeWitt 53, Vinton-Shellsburg 46
Central Lee, Donnellson 48, Danville 40
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 64, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 48
Chariton 41, Wayne, Corydon 37
Clarksville 41, Dunkerton 30
Colfax-Mingo 59, Melcher-Dallas 50
Collins-Maxwell 43, North Tama, Traer 34
Denver 54, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 26
Des Moines, Roosevelt 63, Ottumwa 51
Dike-New Hartford 51, Union Community, LaPorte City 24
Durant-Bennett 52, North Cedar, Stanwood 40
East Union, Afton 62, Diagonal 54
Grinnell 69, Oskaloosa 47
Holy Trinity 31, Eldon Cardinal 30
IKM-Manning 67, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 29
Kee, Lansing 54, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 50
Knoxville 67, Davis County, Bloomfield 26
Lamoni 68, Lenox 63
Linn-Mar, Marion 74, Waterloo, East 33
Louisa-Muscatine 56, Winfield-Mount Union 51, 2OT
Mediapolis 43, Wapello 37
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 71, Anamosa 35
Montezuma 78, Belle Plaine 29
Moravia 42, Murray 41
Mount Pleasant 51, Burlington 40
New Hampton 62, Central Springs 32
Newell-Fonda 77, West Bend-Mallard 28
North Polk, Alleman 63, Bondurant Farrar 50
OA-BCIG 62, Woodbury Central, Moville 53
PAC-LM 60, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 26
Panorama, Panora 51, Des Moines Christian 48
Riceville 48, Rockford 45
Rock Valley 75, Unity Christian 66
Seymour 56, Ankeny Christian Academy 28
South Hardin 42, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 27
Sumner-Fredericksburg 50, Hudson 35
Tipton 51, Calamus-Wheatland 43
West Burlington 80, New London 38
West Sioux 61, Hinton 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake vs. Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU), ccd.