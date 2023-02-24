SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local boys and girls high school basketball games from February 23rd, 2023:

IOWA

BOYS

Norwalk 71, Sioux City West 43

GIRLS

Central Lyon 61, Hinton 33

Sibley-Ocheyedan 76, Sioux Central 57

SOUTH DAKOTA

BOYS

Dakota Valley 89, Lennox 57

GIRLS

Tea Area 80, Vermillion 79

NEBRASKA

BOYS

Fremont 67, Norfolk 55

Oakland-Craig 61, Omaha Nation 52

Wynot 68, Wausa 44

GIRLS

Cedar Catholic 60, Niobrara/Verdigre 38

Crofton 39, Freeman 21

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 61, Sutton 29

Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Bancroft-Rosalie 48

Lincoln Christian 37, Wayne 34 (OT)

Oakland-Craig 43, Lincoln Lutheran 33

Pender 66, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 39

Ponca 62, Summerland 39

Wahoo 51, Battle Creek 47

Wynot 54, Overton 36