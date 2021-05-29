Siouxland high school baseball/softball scores and highlights (5-29-21)

Scores from 5-29-21:

Baseball
West Lyon – 2
Kingsley-Pierson – 8

Kingsley-Pierson – 9
Humboldt – 4

Akron-Westfield – 17
Ridge View – 7

Gehlen Catholic – 6
Woodbury Central – 1

Woodbury Central – 2
Sioux Center – 3

Softball
Remsen, St. Mary’s – 3
Newell-Fonda – 14

Kingsley-Pierson – 4
West Lyon – 3

Woodbine – 7
Hinton – 1

Estherville-Lincoln Central – 5
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 0

Sioux Center – 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 2

Fort Dodge – 12
LeMars – 0

Spencer – 18
Lawton-Bronson – 0

West Monona – 12
Spencer – 0

Kingsley-Pierson – 1
Remsen, St. Mary’s – 2

LeMars – 2
MOC-Floyd Valley – 6

Wesr Monona – 5
Estherville-Lincoln Central – 2

River Valley – 1
Akron-Westfield – 9

MOC-Floyd Valley – 12
Woodbury Central – 2

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 5
Spirit Lake – 8

Hinton – 3
Logan-Magnolia – 2

Bishop Heelan – 0
Fort Dodge – 6

Woodbine – 10
MVAOCOU – 3

Newell-Fonda – 2
Akron-Westfield – 1

Remsen, St. Mary’s – 14
Westwood – 5

River Valley – 16
Cherokee – 2

Alta/Aurelia – 3
Kingsley-Pierson – 9

West Lyon – 12
West Sioux – 0

West Sioux – 10
Cherokee – 11

Westwood – 12
Alta/Aurelia – 0

River Valley – 0
Newell-Fonda – 12

West Sioux – 11
Alta/Aurelia – 1

