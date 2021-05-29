Siouxland high school baseball/softball scores and highlights (5-29-21)

Scores from 5-29-21:
Baseball
West Lyon – 2
Kingsley-Pierson – 8
Kingsley-Pierson – 9
Humboldt – 4
Akron-Westfield – 17
Ridge View – 7
Gehlen Catholic – 6
Woodbury Central – 1
Woodbury Central – 2
Sioux Center – 3
Softball
Remsen, St. Mary’s – 3
Newell-Fonda – 14
Kingsley-Pierson – 4
West Lyon – 3
Woodbine – 7
Hinton – 1
Estherville-Lincoln Central – 5
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 0
Sioux Center – 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 2
Fort Dodge – 12
LeMars – 0
Spencer – 18
Lawton-Bronson – 0
West Monona – 12
Spencer – 0
Kingsley-Pierson – 1
Remsen, St. Mary’s – 2
LeMars – 2
MOC-Floyd Valley – 6
Wesr Monona – 5
Estherville-Lincoln Central – 2
River Valley – 1
Akron-Westfield – 9
MOC-Floyd Valley – 12
Woodbury Central – 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 5
Spirit Lake – 8
Hinton – 3
Logan-Magnolia – 2
Bishop Heelan – 0
Fort Dodge – 6
Woodbine – 10
MVAOCOU – 3
Newell-Fonda – 2
Akron-Westfield – 1
Remsen, St. Mary’s – 14
Westwood – 5
River Valley – 16
Cherokee – 2
Alta/Aurelia – 3
Kingsley-Pierson – 9
West Lyon – 12
West Sioux – 0
West Sioux – 10
Cherokee – 11
Westwood – 12
Alta/Aurelia – 0
River Valley – 0
Newell-Fonda – 12
West Sioux – 11
Alta/Aurelia – 1