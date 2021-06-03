Iowa high school baseball scores – June 3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 5, CB Lincoln – 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 12, CB Lincoln – 1
Sioux City East – 21, Sioux City North – 4
Seioux City East – 11, Sioux City North – 8
Spirit Lake – 16, GTRA – 2
Unity Christian – 15, Harris-Lake Park – 0
MOC-Floyd Valley – 18, George-Little Rock – 2
Central Lyon – 9, Sioux Central – 8
Pocahontas Area – 4, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 0
Sheldon – 9, South O’Brien – 4
Iowa high school softball scores – June 3
Bishop Heelan – 10, CB Jefferson – 0
Bishop Heelan – 15, CB Jefferson – 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 11, CB Lincoln – 10
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 10, CB Lincoln – 5
Sioux City East – 12, Sioux City North – 0
Sioux City East – 17, Sioux City North – 4
Westwood – 5, Woodbine – 3
Spencer – 13, Bishop Garrigan – 1
MOC-Floyd Valley – 13, George-Little Rock/Central Lyon – 5
Spirit Lake – 9, West Sioux -1
Sheldon – 11, South O’Brien – 1
Sioux Center – 2, Sibley-Ocheyedan – 1
East Sac County – 16, OABCIG – 3
West Monona – 16, West Harrison – 6
Woodbury Central – 10, Cherokee – 2
Unity Christian – 16, Harris-Lake Park – 2
Siouxland high school baseball and softball round up (6-3-21)
Iowa high school baseball scores – June 3