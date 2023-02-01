SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Plenty of Siouxland high school athletes signed their National Letter of Intent (NLI) to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level.

That includes Sioux City East two-way star Brady Wavrunek, who signed to North Dakota State University. The Black Raiders’ product was a force on both sides of he ball as he led the team in tackles while registering 875 total yards and 12 touchdowns on offense. But for Wavrunek, the decision came down to much more than the game of football, noting how he feels he found the right fit at NDSU.

“It’s definitely a huge relief. I was really stressing about where I wanted to go and I’m glad I made my decision. It’s definitely a huge relief because it was kind of up in the air. I wanted to do engineering and do football and I did not really have a school that had both of those options. But then, North Dakota State came in and they had those options. That’s why I took it,” Wavrunek said.

Also signing his NLI today was Gehlen Catholic wide receiver Keaten Bonderson. The former SportsZone Player of the Week will be taking his talents to Wayne State. For the Jays this season, he reeled in 679 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns while forcing nine interceptions on defense, which was tied for the most in the state.

Additionally, Woodbury Central’s Max McGill committed to Iowa Western while Le Mars wide receiver Sione Fifita signed to play for Iowa Central. Also, West Sioux signal-caller Dylan Wiggins inked his NLI with Northern State University while Pierce quarterback Abram Scholting signed with the University of Nebraska Kearney.