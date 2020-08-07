Siouxland football coaches not concerned with out-of-state transfers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The landscape of Iowa high school football has shifted recently, as players from outside of the state have announced they’re transferring to Iowa to play fall football this year.

Most recently Colorado’s top recruit Jake Rubley announcing that he’ll be attending Valley high school, and he may be bringing his teammates. Colorado pushed their high school season to the spring, but for players who are looking to early-enroll in college, like Rubley, the fall was their last chance to play high school sports, and they didn’t want to miss it.

KCAU spoke with Justin Smith of Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Chad Moseman of Bishop Heelan following the announcement of some of these transfers, and their opinion is: the more the merrier.