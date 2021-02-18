Siouxland district basketball highlights and scores (2-18-21)

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Dakota Valley, S.D. 68, Sioux City, East 60

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 71, Lewis Central 54

Sioux City, West 49, Spencer

Class 1A Substate 1 District 1 Semifinals

Newell-Fonda 80, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 43

St. Mary’s, Remsen 59, South O’Brien, Paullina 27

Woodbury Central, Moville 53, River Valley, Correctionville 33

Class 1A Substate 1 District 2 Semifinal

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 62, Siouxland Christian 36

Class 2A Substate 1 District 1 Semifinals

East Sac County 53, Ridge View 49

OA-BCIG 79, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 63

Class 2A Substate 1 District 2 Semifinals

Boyden-Hull 75, Hinton 45

Unity Christian 59, Cherokee, Washington 44

Class 2A Substate 2 District 3 Semifinals

Rock Valley 75, West Lyon, Inwood 65

Western Christian 59, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 42

Class 2A Substate 2 District 4 Semifinal

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 46, Alta-Aurelia 45

NEBRASKA GIRL’S PREP BASKETBALL

District C1-5

North Bend Central 46, West Point-Beemer 38

District C1-8

Grand Island Central Catholic 38, St. Paul 30

Winnebago 33, Pierce 23

District C2-4

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 47, Pender 39

District C2-5

Crofton 56, North Central 24

District C2-6

Norfolk Catholic 45, Clarkson/Leigh 27

District D1-3

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 72, Plainview 40

District D1-4

Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Boyd County 32

District D2-5

Wynot 53, Randolph 23

