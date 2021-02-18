Siouxland district basketball highlights and scores (2-18-21)

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Dakota Valley, S.D. 68, Sioux City, East 60
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 71, Lewis Central 54
Sioux City, West 49, Spencer
Class 1A Substate 1 District 1 Semifinals
Newell-Fonda 80, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 43
St. Mary’s, Remsen 59, South O’Brien, Paullina 27
Woodbury Central, Moville 53, River Valley, Correctionville 33
Class 1A Substate 1 District 2 Semifinal
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 62, Siouxland Christian 36
Class 2A Substate 1 District 1 Semifinals
East Sac County 53, Ridge View 49
OA-BCIG 79, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 63
Class 2A Substate 1 District 2 Semifinals
Boyden-Hull 75, Hinton 45
Unity Christian 59, Cherokee, Washington 44
Class 2A Substate 2 District 3 Semifinals
Rock Valley 75, West Lyon, Inwood 65
Western Christian 59, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 42
Class 2A Substate 2 District 4 Semifinal
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 46, Alta-Aurelia 45
NEBRASKA GIRL’S PREP BASKETBALL
District C1-5
North Bend Central 46, West Point-Beemer 38
District C1-8
Grand Island Central Catholic 38, St. Paul 30
Winnebago 33, Pierce 23
District C2-4
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 47, Pender 39
District C2-5
Crofton 56, North Central 24
District C2-6
Norfolk Catholic 45, Clarkson/Leigh 27
District D1-3
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 72, Plainview 40
District D1-4
Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Boyd County 32
District D2-5
Wynot 53, Randolph 23