SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- At 0-48, the Siouxland Christian football team had never won an official game, but had not lost the hope of victory. Then came September 30th, when the Eagles’ dreams became reality following a 40-32 defeat over River Valley for its first official win in school history.

A lot went into the historic win for the Eagles, including the hiring of new head coach Scoop Latimer to lead a squad that boasts more freshmen than seniors on the roster. But in spite of the youth, Siouxland Christian spoke on how the team working hard to change the culture of the program while improving week by week to obtain that coveted first win while holding an attitude of never being out of the fight.

“I’m actually really blessed. I have a group of kids that refuse to quit. They honestly don’t even know the word and they fought and they fought and every week it’s been building on what we can do to get better, what can we do to get better. So, the energy and the push came from them and we just had to point them in the right direction.” Latimer said.

All of the hard work paid off, highlighted by a 355-yard and six-touchdown performance by sophomore Judah Bielenberg. After the final horn sounded, the team said they had a feeling that was better than they could have imagined and was certainly an emotional moment for everyone involved. The veteran Siouxland Christian football players, who had never won a game in an Eagles’ uniform, emphasized how it was a full circle feeling and an experience the team won’t soon forget.

“I cried a little. It was really just over joyous. Such a relief. I mean, I knew we were going to get this one. Yeah, it was a great feeling.” senior Ben Wing added.

Despite losing the following game against Woodbine, Siouxland Christian will look to get back into the win column as they’ll host the Kingsley-Pierson Panthers on October 14th in the team’s regular season finale. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Whiting Senior High School.