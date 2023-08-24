SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Siouxland Christian program made big strides during 2022, picking up the first official varsity win in program history after defeating River Valley in Week Six.

The Eagles didn’t stop there either, ending its season with a 32-27 road victory over Griswold in their season finale. Starting quarterback and lead rusher Judah Bielenberg will be back for his junior season while plenty of other contributors aim to help the program take the next step under first-year head coach Ryan Gillaspie.

“Our theme this year is attitude and effort. The kids are giving us great attitude and even better effort for the season, I’m really thrilled. I’ve got a bunch of great kids and a great coaching staff with me. We’re returning many of our students and many of our coaches. We’ve got a good core that we built off of from last year,” Gillaspie mentioned.

“I’m really happy to have the players and coaches that we do. The attitude and effort has been amazing the first week, especially with all the conditioning. Nobody has really given up and I’m looking forward to the season,” Siouxland Christian senior OL/DL Sam Headley said.

The Eagles will take on G-T/R-A in their season opener on August 25th.