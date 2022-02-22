SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
BOYS SCORES
Newell-Fonda – 71, Woodbury Central – 51 (Class 1A-1 Semifinal)
Guardian Angels Central Catholic – 74, Omaha Nation – 56 (Class C2-3 Subdistrict Semifinal)
Central Lyon – 59, Hinton – 42
Remsen St. Mary’s – 29, South O’Brien – 23 (Class 1A-1 Subdistrict Semifinal)
Rock Valley – 61, Boyden-Hull – 59 (Class 2A-3 Subdistrict Semifinal)
Roland-Story – 80, South Central Calhoun – 41 (Class 2A-5 Subdistrict Semifinal)
Blair – 61, South Sioux City – 46 (Class B-5 Subdistrict Semifinal)
Wayne – 61, BRLD – 23 (Class C1-7 Subdistrict Semifinal)
West Point-Beemer – 65, Winnebago – 55 (Class C1-7 Subdistrict Semifinal)
O’Neill – 58, Battle Creek – 48 (Class C1-8 Subdistrict Semifinal)
Pierce – 55, Boone Central – 48 (Class C1-8 Subdistrict Semifinal)
Oakland-Craig – 56, Tekamah-Herman – 50 (Class C2-3 Subdistrict Semifinal)
Howells-Dodge – 82, Tri County Northeast – 41 (Class C2-4 Subdistrict Semifinal)
Wakefield – 57, Wisner-Pilger – 55 (Class C2-4 Subdistrict Semifinal)
Norfolk Catholic – 54, Lutheran High Northeast – 46 (Class C2-5 Subdistrict Semifinal)
Hartington-Cedar Catholic – 51, Ponca – 30 (Class C2-6 Subdistrict Semifinal)
Elgin Public/Pope John – 85, Osmond – 53 (Class D1-5 Subdistrict Semifinal)
Bloomfield – 56, Plainview – 42 (Class D1-5 Subdistrict Semifinal)
Wynot – 66 Randolph – 49 (Class D2-5 Subdistrict Semifinal)
Wausa – 44, Winside – 40 (Class D2-5 Subdistrict Semifinal)
GIRLS SCORES
Elk Point-Jefferson – 45, Tea Area – 42 (Class A Region 4 Quarterfinal)
Vermillion – 52, Beresford – 29 (Class A Region 4 Quarterfinal)
Dakota Valley – 56, Parker – 30 (Class A – Region 4 Quarterfinal)