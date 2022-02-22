SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –

BOYS SCORES

Newell-Fonda – 71, Woodbury Central – 51 (Class 1A-1 Semifinal)

Guardian Angels Central Catholic – 74, Omaha Nation – 56 (Class C2-3 Subdistrict Semifinal)

Central Lyon – 59, Hinton – 42

Remsen St. Mary’s – 29, South O’Brien – 23 (Class 1A-1 Subdistrict Semifinal)

Rock Valley – 61, Boyden-Hull – 59 (Class 2A-3 Subdistrict Semifinal)

Roland-Story – 80, South Central Calhoun – 41 (Class 2A-5 Subdistrict Semifinal)

Blair – 61, South Sioux City – 46 (Class B-5 Subdistrict Semifinal)

Wayne – 61, BRLD – 23 (Class C1-7 Subdistrict Semifinal)

West Point-Beemer – 65, Winnebago – 55 (Class C1-7 Subdistrict Semifinal)

O’Neill – 58, Battle Creek – 48 (Class C1-8 Subdistrict Semifinal)

Pierce – 55, Boone Central – 48 (Class C1-8 Subdistrict Semifinal)

Oakland-Craig – 56, Tekamah-Herman – 50 (Class C2-3 Subdistrict Semifinal)

Howells-Dodge – 82, Tri County Northeast – 41 (Class C2-4 Subdistrict Semifinal)

Wakefield – 57, Wisner-Pilger – 55 (Class C2-4 Subdistrict Semifinal)

Norfolk Catholic – 54, Lutheran High Northeast – 46 (Class C2-5 Subdistrict Semifinal)

Hartington-Cedar Catholic – 51, Ponca – 30 (Class C2-6 Subdistrict Semifinal)

Elgin Public/Pope John – 85, Osmond – 53 (Class D1-5 Subdistrict Semifinal)

Bloomfield – 56, Plainview – 42 (Class D1-5 Subdistrict Semifinal)

Wynot – 66 Randolph – 49 (Class D2-5 Subdistrict Semifinal)

Wausa – 44, Winside – 40 (Class D2-5 Subdistrict Semifinal)

GIRLS SCORES

Elk Point-Jefferson – 45, Tea Area – 42 (Class A Region 4 Quarterfinal)

Vermillion – 52, Beresford – 29 (Class A Region 4 Quarterfinal)

Dakota Valley – 56, Parker – 30 (Class A – Region 4 Quarterfinal)