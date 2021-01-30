Siouxland Basketball Scores and Highlights (1-30-21)

Scores from around Siouxland on 1-30-21:

BOYS

Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 48, Akron-Westfield 34

Newell-Fonda 64, Estherville Lincoln Central 57

Omaha Roncalli, Neb. 59, Denison-Schleswig 42

Ridge View 57, Ar-We-Va, Westside 34

Sioux City, East 62, Lewis Central 51

Sioux City, West 63, West Sioux 51

South Central Calhoun 92, West Bend-Mallard 37

Western Christian 58, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 41

Westwood, Sloan 60, Missouri Valley 42

GIRLS
Akron-Westfield 54, Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 27

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54, Western Christian 32

Lawton-Bronson 42, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 33

Newell-Fonda 73, Estherville Lincoln Central 50

Ridge View 53, Ar-We-Va, Westside 32

Sioux City, East 46, Lewis Central 36

South Central Calhoun 61, West Bend-Mallard 49

Westwood, Sloan 65, Missouri Valley 25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

