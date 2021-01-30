Siouxland Basketball Scores and Highlights (1-30-21)

Scores from around Siouxland on 1-30-21:
BOYS
Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 48, Akron-Westfield 34
Newell-Fonda 64, Estherville Lincoln Central 57
Omaha Roncalli, Neb. 59, Denison-Schleswig 42
Ridge View 57, Ar-We-Va, Westside 34
Sioux City, East 62, Lewis Central 51
Sioux City, West 63, West Sioux 51
South Central Calhoun 92, West Bend-Mallard 37
Western Christian 58, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 41
Westwood, Sloan 60, Missouri Valley 42
GIRLS
Akron-Westfield 54, Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 27
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54, Western Christian 32
Lawton-Bronson 42, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 33
Newell-Fonda 73, Estherville Lincoln Central 50
Ridge View 53, Ar-We-Va, Westside 32
Sioux City, East 46, Lewis Central 36
South Central Calhoun 61, West Bend-Mallard 49
Westwood, Sloan 65, Missouri Valley 25