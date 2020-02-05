Closings
Siouxland Basketball Roundup (2-4-20)

BOYS

Boyden-Hull 74, Rock Valley 71

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 69, Sioux City, West 67

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 77, Akron-Westfield 44

LeMars 80, Sioux City, North 44

Okoboji, Milford 59, George-Little Rock 49

Ridge View 51, Woodbury Central, Moville 50

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 62, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 30

Sioux City, East 70, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63

South Central Calhoun 91, Southeast Valley 62

West Lyon, Inwood 80, Sioux Center 77

Western Christian 59, Tea Area, S.D. 38

Westwood, Sloan 54, MVAO-CO-U 48

GIRLS

Akron-Westfield 54, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 46

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 63, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 38

Boyden-Hull 54, Rock Valley 42

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 75, Sheldon 50

Cherokee, Washington 59, Spirit Lake 47

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 55, Sioux City, West 46

Denison-Schleswig 61, Creston 44

Estherville Lincoln Central 70, Storm Lake 24

Hinton 55, St. Mary’s, Remsen 25

LeMars 59, Sioux City, North 44

MOC-Floyd Valley 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 32

MMCRU 57, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 33

Newell-Fonda 81, Ruthven-Ayrshire 38

Okoboji, Milford 70, George-Little Rock 36

South Central Calhoun 58, Southeast Valley 36

South O’Brien, Paullina 54, Trinity Christian High School 26

Tea Area, S.D. 73, Western Christian 71, OT

West Lyon, Inwood 43, Sioux Center 39

