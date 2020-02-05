Siouxland Basketball Roundup (2-4-20)

BOYS
Boyden-Hull 74, Rock Valley 71
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 69, Sioux City, West 67
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 77, Akron-Westfield 44
LeMars 80, Sioux City, North 44
Okoboji, Milford 59, George-Little Rock 49
Ridge View 51, Woodbury Central, Moville 50
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 62, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 30
Sioux City, East 70, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63
South Central Calhoun 91, Southeast Valley 62
West Lyon, Inwood 80, Sioux Center 77
Western Christian 59, Tea Area, S.D. 38
Westwood, Sloan 54, MVAO-CO-U 48
GIRLS
Akron-Westfield 54, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 46
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 63, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 38
Boyden-Hull 54, Rock Valley 42
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 75, Sheldon 50
Cherokee, Washington 59, Spirit Lake 47
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 55, Sioux City, West 46
Denison-Schleswig 61, Creston 44
Estherville Lincoln Central 70, Storm Lake 24
Hinton 55, St. Mary’s, Remsen 25
LeMars 59, Sioux City, North 44
MOC-Floyd Valley 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 32
MMCRU 57, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 33
Newell-Fonda 81, Ruthven-Ayrshire 38
Okoboji, Milford 70, George-Little Rock 36
South Central Calhoun 58, Southeast Valley 36
South O’Brien, Paullina 54, Trinity Christian High School 26
Tea Area, S.D. 73, Western Christian 71, OT
West Lyon, Inwood 43, Sioux Center 39