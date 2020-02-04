Live Now
Non-stop coverage of Iowa Caucuses

Siouxland Basketball Roundup (2-3-20)

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Scores from 2-3-20:

IOWA

GIRLS

Dakota Valley, S.D. 60, Sioux City, North 35

Estherville Lincoln Central 58, Harris-Lake Park 33

Sioux City, East 62, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61

Westwood, Sloan 64, OA-BCIG 47

NEBRASKA

BOYS

Omaha Bryan 87, South Sioux City 58

Allen 51, Walthill 46

Hartington-Newcastle 39, Wynot 36

Homer 57, Creighton 51

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 78, Wausa 40

Osmond 76, Emerson-Hubbard 26

Ponca 65, Plainview 43

Wakefield 57, Bloomfield 50

Winnebago 75, Randolph 67

GIRLS

Pender 71, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 67

West Point-Beemer 53, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 41

Crofton 53, Hartington Cedar Catholic 39

Guardian Angels 59, Boone Central 26

Norfolk Catholic 57, O’Neill 45

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Scorestream

Trending Stories