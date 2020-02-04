Siouxland Basketball Roundup (2-3-20)

Scores from 2-3-20:
IOWA
GIRLS
Dakota Valley, S.D. 60, Sioux City, North 35
Estherville Lincoln Central 58, Harris-Lake Park 33
Sioux City, East 62, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61
Westwood, Sloan 64, OA-BCIG 47
NEBRASKA
BOYS
Omaha Bryan 87, South Sioux City 58
Allen 51, Walthill 46
Hartington-Newcastle 39, Wynot 36
Homer 57, Creighton 51
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 78, Wausa 40
Osmond 76, Emerson-Hubbard 26
Ponca 65, Plainview 43
Wakefield 57, Bloomfield 50
Winnebago 75, Randolph 67
GIRLS
Pender 71, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 67
West Point-Beemer 53, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 41
Crofton 53, Hartington Cedar Catholic 39
Guardian Angels 59, Boone Central 26
Norfolk Catholic 57, O’Neill 45