Siouxland Basketball Roundup (2-26-20)

After a strong career as a deep snapper for Iowa State, Steve Wirtel was one of 12 specialists invited to Indianapolis to participate in the 2020 NFL combine.

Wirtel is one of two snappers invited to Indy this year, the other being national champion long snapper Blake Ferguson of LSU. The key at the combine is to find a way to stand out, and Wirtel feels his athleticism will be enough to do just that.