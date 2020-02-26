Siouxland Basketball Roundup (2-25-20)

Scores from the day’s action:
Boys
Cherokee – 66
#5 West Sioux – 83
River Valley – 41
#5 Remsen, St. Mary’s – 56
Lawton-Bronson – 47
Siouxland Christian – 52
South Central Calhoun – 62
Southeast Valley – 47
Sioux Central – 33
#8 Boyden-Hull – 72
Okoboji – 63
West Lyon – 68
Kingsley-Pierson – 30
#3 South O’Brien – 74
H-M-S – 44
George-Little Rock – 59
Harris-Lake Park – 79
Newell-Fonda – 69
St. Albert, Council Bluffs – 50
IKM-Manning – 35
Girls
SC East – 67
#3 Dowling Catholic – 63
Le Mars – 65
#3 Glenwood – 86