Siouxland Basketball Roundup (2-25-20)

Posted: / Updated:

Scores from the day’s action:

Boys
Cherokee – 66
#5 West Sioux – 83

River Valley – 41
#5 Remsen, St. Mary’s – 56

Lawton-Bronson – 47
Siouxland Christian – 52

South Central Calhoun – 62
Southeast Valley – 47

Sioux Central – 33
#8 Boyden-Hull – 72

Okoboji – 63
West Lyon – 68

Kingsley-Pierson – 30
#3 South O’Brien – 74

H-M-S – 44
George-Little Rock – 59

Harris-Lake Park – 79
Newell-Fonda – 69

St. Albert, Council Bluffs – 50
IKM-Manning – 35

Girls
SC East – 67
#3 Dowling Catholic – 63

Le Mars – 65
#3 Glenwood – 86

