Siouxland Basketball Roundup (2-18-20)

Scores from 2/18:
BOYS
Sioux City, East 79, Storm Lake 51
Class 2A District 4=
First Round=
Okoboji, Milford 79, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 77
GIRLS
Boyden-Hull 57, West Sioux 40
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, South Central Calhoun 43
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 46, Ridge View 41
West Monona 77, Hinton 53
Western Christian 61, Rock Valley 52
Class 1A Region 1=
Quarterfinal=
Akron-Westfield 46, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 33
Kingsley-Pierson 63, Siouxland Christian 47
MMCRU 71, GTRA 34
Class 1A Region 8=
Quarterfinal=
CAM, Anita 59, Riverside, Oakland 28
Newell-Fonda 84, Westwood, Sloan 36
Paton-Churdan 48, Glidden-Ralston 39
Woodbury Central, Moville 59, Woodbine 35