Siouxland Basketball Roundup (2-18-20)

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Scores from 2/18:

BOYS

Sioux City, East 79, Storm Lake 51

Class 2A District 4=

First Round=

Okoboji, Milford 79, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 77

GIRLS

Boyden-Hull 57, West Sioux 40

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, South Central Calhoun 43

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 46, Ridge View 41

West Monona 77, Hinton 53

Western Christian 61, Rock Valley 52

Class 1A Region 1=

Quarterfinal=

Akron-Westfield 46, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 33

Kingsley-Pierson 63, Siouxland Christian 47

MMCRU 71, GTRA 34

Class 1A Region 8=

Quarterfinal=

CAM, Anita 59, Riverside, Oakland 28

Newell-Fonda 84, Westwood, Sloan 36

Paton-Churdan 48, Glidden-Ralston 39

Woodbury Central, Moville 59, Woodbine 35

