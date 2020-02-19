Siouxland Basketball Roundup (2-18-20)

(Sioux City, Iowa) – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) is excited to announce that Men's Volleyball will begin as an official conference sport starting in 2020-21. In conjunction with the addition of Men's Volleyball, Ottawa University from Ottawa, Kansas, will join the GPAC as an affiliate member in the sport of Men's Volleyball.

Beginning in 2020-21 the GPAC will have six members with the sport of Men's Volleyball: