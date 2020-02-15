Siouxland Basketball Roundup (2-14-20)
Scores from 2/14:
BOYS
Boyden-Hull 81, Okoboji, Milford 63
MOC-Floyd Valley 72, West Lyon, Inwood 59
River Valley, Correctionville 46, Alta-Aurelia 44
Rock Valley 65, George-Little Rock 50
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 74, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 36
Sioux Center 63, Sheldon 51
South O’Brien, Paullina 69, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 49
St. Mary’s, Remsen 70, Woodbury Central, Moville 42
Vermillion, S.D. 53, LeMars 42
Westwood, Sloan 63, Akron-Westfield 34
GIRLS
Glenwood 74, Denison-Schleswig 46
LeMars 49, Vermillion, S.D. 32
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 53