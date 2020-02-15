Siouxland Basketball Roundup (2-14-20)

Scores from 2/14:

BOYS

Boyden-Hull 81, Okoboji, Milford 63

MOC-Floyd Valley 72, West Lyon, Inwood 59

River Valley, Correctionville 46, Alta-Aurelia 44

Rock Valley 65, George-Little Rock 50

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 74, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 36

Sioux Center 63, Sheldon 51

South O’Brien, Paullina 69, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 49

St. Mary’s, Remsen 70, Woodbury Central, Moville 42

Vermillion, S.D. 53, LeMars 42

Westwood, Sloan 63, Akron-Westfield 34

GIRLS

Glenwood 74, Denison-Schleswig 46

LeMars 49, Vermillion, S.D. 32

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 53

