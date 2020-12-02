Siouxland Basketball Roundup (12-1-20)

The East Black Raiders come into 2020 with high hopes. After an 18-5 mark last year, East graduated it's entire starting line up, meaning for the Raiders to have another big year, they'll need to do it with an entirely new cast.

"We knew we had some good young talent coming back. And that young talent is probably better than we thought," said head coach Ras Vanderloo. "We've also got a couple of new additions. You put all that together and the puzzle looks pretty good again."