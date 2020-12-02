Siouxland Basketball Roundup (12-1-20)

Scores from 12-1-20:
Boys
Storm Lake – 62
SC North – 45
SC East – 59
Spencer – 62
Le Mars – 59
Unity Christian – 53
Western Christian – 96
Newell-Fonda – 68
Remsen, St. Mary’s – 74
MMCRU – 33
Woodbury Central – 66
East Sac County – 76
South O’Brien – 51
West Sioux – 65
Hinton – 77
Trinity Christian – 50
Sheldon- 48
MOC-Floyd Valley – 67
Boyden-Hull – 95
George-Little Rock – 36
Sioux Center – 58
Sibley-Ocheyedan – 64
Girls
Storm Lake – 45
SC North – 44
SC East – 60
Spencer – 57
Le Mars – 37
#7 Unity Christian – 56
Western Christian – 34
#1 Newell-Fonda – 86
Remsen, St. Mary’s – 53
#5 MMCRU – 98
Woodbury Central – 55
East Sac County – 44
South O’Brien – 48
West Sioux – 58
Hinton – 64
Trinity Christian – 23
Sheldon- 45
MOC-Floyd Valley – 61
Boyden-Hull – 55
George-Little Rock – 41
Sioux Center – 31
Sibley-Ocheyedan – 42