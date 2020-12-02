Siouxland Basketball Roundup (12-1-20)

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Scores from 12-1-20:

Boys
Storm Lake – 62
SC North – 45

SC East – 59
Spencer – 62

Le Mars – 59
Unity Christian – 53

Western Christian – 96
Newell-Fonda – 68

Remsen, St. Mary’s – 74
MMCRU – 33

Woodbury Central – 66
East Sac County – 76

South O’Brien – 51
West Sioux – 65

Hinton – 77
Trinity Christian – 50

Sheldon- 48
MOC-Floyd Valley – 67

Boyden-Hull – 95
George-Little Rock – 36

Sioux Center – 58
Sibley-Ocheyedan – 64

Girls
Storm Lake – 45
SC North – 44

SC East – 60
Spencer – 57

Le Mars – 37
#7 Unity Christian – 56

Western Christian – 34
#1 Newell-Fonda – 86

Remsen, St. Mary’s – 53
#5 MMCRU – 98

Woodbury Central – 55
East Sac County – 44

South O’Brien – 48
West Sioux – 58

Hinton – 64
Trinity Christian – 23

Sheldon- 45
MOC-Floyd Valley – 61

Boyden-Hull – 55
George-Little Rock – 41

Sioux Center – 31
Sibley-Ocheyedan – 42

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories