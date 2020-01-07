Siouxland Basketball Roundup (1-6-20)

SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
Scores from the day’s action:
BoysCB-Jefferson – 60SC North – 43
River Valley – 56Hinton – 74
GirlsCB-Jefferson – 60 SC North – 43
River Valley – 26Hinton – 79
Akron-Westfield – 54Lawton-Bronson – 37
