Siouxland Basketball Roundup (1-28-20)

Sioux City, IA (January 28, 2020)– The Sioux City Explorers today have announced the signing of RHP Matt Pobereyko. The 2020 season will be his fifth season of professional baseball and his second with the X’s.

During the 2019 season Pobereyko proved to be the anchor for what was yet again another great Explorers bullpen. The 28 year old paced the American Association with 47 appearances and collected the third most saves with a career high, 24, that also tied a Sioux City single season record. Pobereyko held down a 3.18 ERA over 51 innings allowing just 31 hits, and 14 walks, good for a WHIP of 0.882. Pobereyko set another career high with 74 strikeouts, good for a K/9 of 13.1. He was selected to the American Association South Division All-Star team.