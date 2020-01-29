Siouxland Basketball Roundup (1-28-20)

Scores from 1-28:

BOYS

Boyden-Hull 78, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 47

Cherokee, Washington 57, Estherville Lincoln Central 32

East Sac County 81, Manson Northwest Webster 57

George-Little Rock 68, Sioux Center 61

Hinton 94, Akron-Westfield 73

LeMars 70, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 38

OA-BCIG 49, IKM-Manning 46, OT

Rock Valley 65, West Lyon, Inwood 46

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 67, Sioux City, North 29

Sheldon 66, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42

Sioux Central 48, Alta-Aurelia 43, OT

Sioux City, East 70, Sioux City, West 56

Siouxland Christian 70, Homer, Neb. 48

South O’Brien, Paullina 74, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 37

St. Mary’s, Remsen 60, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 43

Storm Lake 63, Spirit Lake 59

West Sioux 85, Unity Christian 66

GIRLS

Akron-Westfield 57, Hinton 53

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 58, LeMars 33

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 58, Boyden-Hull 49

Coon Rapids-Bayard 55, Ar-We-Va, Westside 40

East Sac County 51, Manson Northwest Webster 47

Estherville Lincoln Central 59, Cherokee, Washington 49

Newell-Fonda 55, Emmetsburg 44

Okoboji, Milford 53, MOC-Floyd Valley 35

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 71, Sioux City, North 36

Sibley-Ocheyedan 65, Sheldon 44

Sioux Center 47, George-Little Rock 41

Spirit Lake 54, Storm Lake 34

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 46, Ruthven-Ayrshire 43

Unity Christian 50, West Sioux 45

West Lyon, Inwood 48, Rock Valley 39

Woodbury Central, Moville 63, Kingsley-Pierson 47

