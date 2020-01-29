Siouxland Basketball Roundup (1-28-20)

Scores from 1-28:
BOYS
Boyden-Hull 78, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 47
Cherokee, Washington 57, Estherville Lincoln Central 32
East Sac County 81, Manson Northwest Webster 57
George-Little Rock 68, Sioux Center 61
Hinton 94, Akron-Westfield 73
LeMars 70, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 38
OA-BCIG 49, IKM-Manning 46, OT
Rock Valley 65, West Lyon, Inwood 46
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 67, Sioux City, North 29
Sheldon 66, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42
Sioux Central 48, Alta-Aurelia 43, OT
Sioux City, East 70, Sioux City, West 56
Siouxland Christian 70, Homer, Neb. 48
South O’Brien, Paullina 74, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 37
St. Mary’s, Remsen 60, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 43
Storm Lake 63, Spirit Lake 59
West Sioux 85, Unity Christian 66
GIRLS
Akron-Westfield 57, Hinton 53
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 58, LeMars 33
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 58, Boyden-Hull 49
Coon Rapids-Bayard 55, Ar-We-Va, Westside 40
East Sac County 51, Manson Northwest Webster 47
Estherville Lincoln Central 59, Cherokee, Washington 49
Newell-Fonda 55, Emmetsburg 44
Okoboji, Milford 53, MOC-Floyd Valley 35
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 71, Sioux City, North 36
Sibley-Ocheyedan 65, Sheldon 44
Sioux Center 47, George-Little Rock 41
Spirit Lake 54, Storm Lake 34
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 46, Ruthven-Ayrshire 43
Unity Christian 50, West Sioux 45
West Lyon, Inwood 48, Rock Valley 39
Woodbury Central, Moville 63, Kingsley-Pierson 47