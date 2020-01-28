Siouxland Basketball Roundup (1-27-20)

Scores from 1-27:

BOYS

IKM-Manning 54, Audubon 41

Kingsley-Pierson 60, Hinton 59

OABCIG 64, Siouxland Christian 43

Ridge View 67, Ar-We-Va, Westside 35

River Valley, Correctionville 71, MMCRU 47

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 50, Southeast Valley 44

GIRLS

IKM-Manning 60, Audubon 42

Kingsley-Pierson 84, Hinton 51

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 69, Greene County 17

MMCRU 75, River Valley, Correctionville 40

OABCIG 72, Siouxland Christian 67

Ridge View 58, Ar-We-Va, Westside 26

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 55, Southeast Valley 47

Spencer 53, North Union 38

Westwood, Sloan 83, Missouri Valley 26

