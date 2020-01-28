Siouxland Basketball Roundup (1-27-20)

Scores from 1-27:
BOYS
IKM-Manning 54, Audubon 41
Kingsley-Pierson 60, Hinton 59
OABCIG 64, Siouxland Christian 43
Ridge View 67, Ar-We-Va, Westside 35
River Valley, Correctionville 71, MMCRU 47
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 50, Southeast Valley 44
GIRLS
IKM-Manning 60, Audubon 42
Kingsley-Pierson 84, Hinton 51
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 69, Greene County 17
MMCRU 75, River Valley, Correctionville 40
OABCIG 72, Siouxland Christian 67
Ridge View 58, Ar-We-Va, Westside 26
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 55, Southeast Valley 47
Spencer 53, North Union 38
Westwood, Sloan 83, Missouri Valley 26