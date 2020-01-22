Siouxland Basketball Roundup (1-21-20)

Scores from 1-21-20:
BOYS
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 58, IKM-Manning 55
Alta-Aurelia 80, Ruthven-Ayrshire 53
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 81, Rock Valley 51
Colfax-Mingo 54, Iowa Valley, Marengo 30
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City, North 42
Emmetsburg 51, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 46
Lawton-Bronson 59, MVAO-CO-U 51
LeMars 55, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50
MOC-Floyd Valley 92, Sioux Center 67
Newell-Fonda 83, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 32
Sioux City, East 63, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 35
Siouxland Christian 65, Ridge View 51
South Central Calhoun 102, PAC-LM 69
Spirit Lake 59, Spencer 52
St. Mary’s, Remsen 66, Akron-Westfield 34
West Lyon, Inwood 46, George-Little Rock 35
West Sioux 95, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 61
Woodbury Central, Moville 57, West Monona 50
GIRLS
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 50, IKM-Manning 48
Akron-Westfield 65, St. Mary’s, Remsen 32
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 69, Unity Christian 56
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 57, Rock Valley 43
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City, North 41
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 57, West Sioux 54
Kingsley-Pierson 71, River Valley, Correctionville 38
Newell-Fonda 93, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 28
PAC-LM 78, South Central Calhoun 72
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47, LeMars 45
Spirit Lake 49, Spencer 35
West Lyon, Inwood 53, George-Little Rock 33
Western Christian 54, Estherville Lincoln Central 32
Westwood, Sloan 70, OA-BCIG 64, OT
Woodbury Central, Moville 57, West Monona 50