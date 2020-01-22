Closings
Siouxland Basketball Roundup (1-21-20)

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Scores from 1-21-20:

BOYS

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 58, IKM-Manning 55

Alta-Aurelia 80, Ruthven-Ayrshire 53

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 81, Rock Valley 51

Colfax-Mingo 54, Iowa Valley, Marengo 30

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City, North 42

Emmetsburg 51, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 46

Lawton-Bronson 59, MVAO-CO-U 51

LeMars 55, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50

MOC-Floyd Valley 92, Sioux Center 67

Newell-Fonda 83, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 32

Sioux City, East 63, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 35

Siouxland Christian 65, Ridge View 51

South Central Calhoun 102, PAC-LM 69

Spirit Lake 59, Spencer 52

St. Mary’s, Remsen 66, Akron-Westfield 34

West Lyon, Inwood 46, George-Little Rock 35

West Sioux 95, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 61

Woodbury Central, Moville 57, West Monona 50

GIRLS

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 50, IKM-Manning 48

Akron-Westfield 65, St. Mary’s, Remsen 32

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 69, Unity Christian 56

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 57, Rock Valley 43

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City, North 41

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 57, West Sioux 54

Kingsley-Pierson 71, River Valley, Correctionville 38

Newell-Fonda 93, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 28

PAC-LM 78, South Central Calhoun 72

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47, LeMars 45

Spirit Lake 49, Spencer 35

West Lyon, Inwood 53, George-Little Rock 33

Western Christian 54, Estherville Lincoln Central 32

Westwood, Sloan 70, OA-BCIG 64, OT

Woodbury Central, Moville 57, West Monona 50

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

