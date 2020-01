For the first time in about six weeks, the Hawkeyes wrestling team will return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena to take on No. 7 Nebraska on Saturday night. It’s also been about six weeks since former Hawkeye wrestler Brandon Sorensen was diagnosed with leukemia. Iowa is planning to honor the four-time All-American with special bandanas on Saturday night to show support for his battle.

“It’s just natural and it’s pure that we love him and that we’re with him the whole way," Iowa head coach Tom Brands said. "He’s got a place here forever. We’re gonna celebrate him. He’s a part of us. This isn’t about us thinking of him. This isn’t about anything other than he’s a part of us.”