Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Siouxland basketball roundup 1/13/2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

College View Academy 71, Whiting, Iowa 51

Randolph 50, Allen 40

Sioux County 65, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 52

Wausa 72, Santee 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 60, Meridian 41

Diller-Odell 50, Exeter/Milligan 40

Falls City Sacred Heart 45, Freeman 30

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 53, Palmyra 34

Johnson County Central 52, Tri County 17

Pawnee City 38, Lewiston 21

Sioux County 58, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 12

South Sioux City 79, Sioux City, North, Iowa 52

Southern 60, Parkview Christian 20

Sterling 41, Johnson-Brock 35

Wausa 50, Santee 41

Whiting, Iowa 50, College View Academy 36

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Scorestream

Trending Stories