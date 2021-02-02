Siouxland Basketball highlights and scores (2-2-21)

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic 65, Red Oak 57
Audubon 38, IKM-Manning 33
Boyden-Hull 65, Sheldon 36
Camanche 56, Bellevue 49
Center Point-Urbana 56, Vinton-Shellsburg 38
Cherokee, Washington 56, Spirit Lake 55
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 77, Sioux City, West 50
Crestwood, Cresco 69, New Hampton 40
Davenport, North 41, Muscatine 28
Dubuque, Hempstead 82, Cedar Rapids Xavier 58
Dubuque, Senior 69, Iowa City West 41
East Mills 71, Griswold 37
Epworth, Western Dubuque 77, Cedar Rapids, Washington 59
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 50, Grundy Center 49
Glenwood 70, Clarinda 58
Grand View Christian 82, Creston 40
H-L-V, Victor 57, Colfax-Mingo 39
Hillcrest Academy 60, Highland, Riverside 25
Holy Trinity 67, Burlington Notre Dame 61
Independence 56, Benton Community 39
Johnston 62, Marshalltown 56
Lone Tree 56, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 43
Madrid 27, Woodward-Granger 26
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 58, Starmont 31
Marion 77, Clear Creek-Amana 72
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 75, Orient-Macksburg 33
New London 78, Central Lee, Donnellson 61
North Fayette Valley 55, Nashua-Plainfield 33
North Scott, Eldridge 45, Davenport, Central 33
North Union 72, Eagle Grove 47
Norwalk 61, Newton 43
Pleasant Valley 53, Davenport, West 38
Rock Valley 68, Sioux Center 34
South O’Brien, Paullina 51, Trinity Christian High School 36
Spencer 57, Denison-Schleswig 51
Sumner-Fredericksburg 64, Union Community, LaPorte City 50
Waterloo, East 59, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 58
Waukee 69, Ankeny Centennial 56
Webster City 55, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 43
West Branch 57, West Liberty 32
West Fork, Sheffield 79, North Butler, Greene 31
West Hancock, Britt 56, Belmond-Klemme 37
West Sioux 81, Harris-Lake Park 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy vs. Waterloo, West, ccd.
Iowa City High vs. Epworth, Western Dubuque, ccd.
Iowa City Liberty High School vs. Wahlert, Dubuque, ppd.
West Harrison, Mondamin vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 45, Logan-Magnolia 44
ADM, Adel 64, Perry 35
Akron-Westfield 59, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 55
Alburnett 62, Edgewood-Colesburg 32
Anamosa 52, North Cedar, Stanwood 48
Atlantic 77, Red Oak 40
Audubon 56, IKM-Manning 46
Ballard 50, Gilbert 42
Baxter 57, Collins-Maxwell 48
Beckman, Dyersville 58, Solon 52
Bedford 55, Southwest Valley 51
Bellevue 58, Camanche 28
Bishop Garrigan 64, Forest City 29
Bondurant Farrar 49, Carroll 35
Burlington Notre Dame 70, Holy Trinity 28
CAM, Anita 59, Woodbine 54
Cedar Falls 58, Linn-Mar, Marion 48
Centerville 67, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 39
Central City 42, East Buchanan, Winthrop 34
Central Clinton, DeWitt 51, Assumption, Davenport 37
Central Decatur, Leon 59, Wayne, Corydon 46
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 64, MOC-Floyd Valley 55
Cherokee, Washington 69, Spirit Lake 44
Colo-NESCO 57, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 33
Coon Rapids-Bayard 56, West Harrison, Mondamin 29
Dallas Center-Grimes 64, Pella Christian 36
Davis County, Bloomfield 58, Chariton 42
Denison-Schleswig 55, Spencer 41
Des Moines, Roosevelt 60, Ankeny 57
Dike-New Hartford 63, Aplington-Parkersburg 25
Fort Dodge 67, Des Moines, Lincoln 28
Griswold 36, East Mills 25
Grundy Center 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 32
H-L-V, Victor 57, Colfax-Mingo 39
Harlan 88, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 45
Indianola 68, Grinnell 62
Iowa Valley, Marengo 52, English Valleys, North English 36
Johnston 66, Marshalltown 13
Kingsley-Pierson 67, Westwood, Sloan 58
Knoxville 61, Albia 31
MFL-Mar-Mac 58, Central Elkader 29
Madrid 27, Woodward-Granger 26
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 50, River Valley, Correctionville 27
Maquoketa 43, West Delaware, Manchester 37
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 69, Starmont 6
Mason City 49, Des Moines, North 39
Mediapolis 58, Wapello 49
Moravia 49, Seymour 24
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 54, Orient-Macksburg 34
Nevada 58, Saydel 20
Newell-Fonda 84, Ruthven-Ayrshire 20
Nodaway Valley 59, Mount Ayr 42
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 37, Lake Mills 30
North Linn, Troy Mills 64, Springville 62
North Tama, Traer 66, Tripoli 42
North Union 75, Eagle Grove 35
Norwalk 41, Newton 26
Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Neb. 51, Heartland Christian 23
Osage 63, Rockford 8
PAC-LM 48, East Sac County 44
Pleasant Valley 59, Davenport, West 19
Pleasant Valley 60, Davenport, West 33
Pleasantville 31, Interstate 35,Truro 24
Riceville 35, Dunkerton 30
Roland-Story, Story City 60, South Hamilton, Jewell 27
Saint Ansgar 67, Northwood-Kensett 34
Sibley-Ocheyedan 58, George-Little Rock 39
Sigourney 59, Keota 20
Sioux Center 36, Rock Valley 33
Sioux City, East 54, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41
South Central Calhoun 49, Southeast Valley 33
South O’Brien, Paullina 34, Trinity Christian High School 22
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 66, Martensdale-St. Marys 49
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 48, Webster City 45
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 44, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 41
Stanton 43, Fremont Mills, Tabor 35
Sumner-Fredericksburg 64, Union Community, LaPorte City 26
Tea Area, S.D. 62, Western Christian 48
Treynor 38, Underwood 24
Unity Christian 73, St. Mary’s, Remsen 38
Urbandale 63, Ames 48
Valley, West Des Moines 86, Des Moines, East 11
Van Meter 42, Des Moines Christian 37
WACO, Wayland 49, Danville 41
Waterloo, West 74, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 47
Waukee 56, Ankeny Centennial 46
Waverly-Shell Rock 63, Charles City 21
West Branch 46, West Liberty 39
West Burlington 79, Eldon Cardinal 38
West Fork, Sheffield 59, North Butler, Greene 34
West Lyon, Inwood 57, Okoboji, Milford 19
West Sioux 65, Harris-Lake Park 28
Williamsburg 73, South Tama County, Tama 30
Wilton 43, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 38
Winfield-Mount Union 44, Louisa-Muscatine 43
Winterset 52, North Polk, Alleman 44