Siouxland basketball highlights and scores (2-16-21)

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Algona 56, Webster City 46

Assumption, Davenport 53, Bettendorf 31

Atlantic 57, Denison-Schleswig 55

Ballard 64, Boone 47

Bondurant Farrar 66, Newton 60

Cedar Falls 58, Dubuque, Hempstead 52

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 59, Iowa City Liberty High School 43

Cedar Rapids, Washington 57, Iowa City West 55

Clear Creek-Amana 76, Benton Community 74

Dakota Valley, S.D. 100, Sioux City, West 60

Dallas Center-Grimes 56, North Polk, Alleman 50

Davenport, Central 55, Central Clinton, DeWitt 50

Davenport, North 57, North Scott, Eldridge 35

Davenport, West 75, Clinton 53

Decorah 52, Crestwood, Cresco 51

Dubuque, Senior 85, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 62

Gilbert 73, Humboldt 49

Indianola 62, Urbandale 49

Iowa City High 65, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 56

Linn-Mar, Marion 60, Cedar Rapids Xavier 58, OT

Marion 60, Vinton-Shellsburg 49

Mount Vernon 54, Waverly-Shell Rock 51

Norwalk 58, ADM, Adel 54

Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 61, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 23

Ottumwa 54, Fort Madison 43

Pella 81, Mount Pleasant 49

Pleasant Valley 38, Muscatine 20

Saydel 45, South Tama County, Tama 43

Sioux City, East 87, Storm Lake 52

Solon 60, Center Point-Urbana 54

Southeast Polk 67, Ankeny 45

Waterloo, West 89, Wahlert, Dubuque 88, 3OT

Class 1A Substate 2=

Second Round=

Janesville 69, Northwood-Kensett 41

Class 1A Substate 6=

Second Round=

Keota 68, Twin Cedars, Bussey 34

North Mahaska, New Sharon 83, Melcher-Dallas 42

Class 1A Substate 8 District 15=

Quarterfinal=

Grand View Christian 83, Glidden-Ralston 41

Class 2A Substate 1=

First Round=

Cherokee, Washington 58, MVAO-CO-U 34

Class 2A Substate 7=

First Round=

East Marshall, LeGrand 65, West Marshall, State Center 44

Southeast Valley 89, Greene County 67

Class 2A Substate 8=

First Round=

Central Decatur, Leon 58, Interstate 35,Truro 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Keokuk vs. Fairfield, ppd.

Marshalltown vs. Des Moines, Lincoln, ppd.

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 1A Region 1=

Quarterfinal=

AGWSR, Ackley 38, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 26

BCLUW, Conrad 54, Clarksville 40

Bishop Garrigan 79, Northwood-Kensett 24

Waterloo Christian School 56, Newman Catholic, Mason City 33

Class 1A Region 2=

Quarterfinal=

Audubon 45, Glidden-Ralston 40

CAM, Anita 61, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 46

Newell-Fonda 100, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 17

Paton-Churdan 62, Martensdale-St. Marys 41

Class 1A Region 3=

Quarterfinal=

East Buchanan, Winthrop 52, Kee, Lansing 33

Nashua-Plainfield 56, West Central, Maynard 39

Saint Ansgar 65, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 39

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 53, Central City 47

Class 1A Region 4=

Quarterfinal=

Kingsley-Pierson 63, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 38

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 57, Fremont Mills, Tabor 36

Woodbine 67, Riverside, Oakland 38

Class 1A Region 5=

Quarterfinal=

Burlington Notre Dame 72, WACO, Wayland 30

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 61, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 36

Springville 70, Lisbon 34

Winfield-Mount Union 55, Calamus-Wheatland 31

Class 1A Region 6=

Quarterfinal=

Baxter 64, H-L-V, Victor 45

Collins-Maxwell 73, Belle Plaine 27

Montezuma 57, Iowa Valley, Marengo 36

North Mahaska, New Sharon 55, Lynnville-Sully 41

Class 1A Region 7=

Quarterfinal=

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 70, Western Christian 50

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 82, George-Little Rock 37

Rock Valley 54, Sibley-Ocheyedan 53

St. Mary’s, Remsen 53, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 39

Westwood, Sloan 55, Akron-Westfield 39

Woodbury Central, Moville 46, West Bend-Mallard 37

Class 1A Region 8=

Quarterfinal=

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64, Murray 31

Lenox 66, Moravia 40

Sigourney 57, Wayne, Corydon 34

South O’Brien, Paullina 55, Ridge View 50

Stanton 63, Lamoni 25

Underwood 65, Tri-Center, Neola 64

Class 2A Region 1=

Quarterfinal=

Beckman, Dyersville 50, Cascade,Western Dubuque 47

MFL-Mar-Mac 56, Jesup 44

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 68, Starmont 18

Sumner-Fredericksburg 62, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 26

Class 2A Region 2=

Quarterfinal=

Denver 61, South Hardin 21

Earlham 48, Pleasantville 33

Grundy Center 64, Woodward-Granger 25

Van Meter 43, Colfax-Mingo 29

Class 2A Region 3=

Quarterfinal=

Pella Christian 49, Pekin 40

Regina, Iowa City 54, Mediapolis 49

Van Buren, Keosauqua 46, Louisa-Muscatine 45

West Branch 75, Danville 41

Class 2A Region 4=

Quarterfinal=

Bellevue 58, Northeast, Goose Lake 27

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 53, Alburnett 42

North Linn, Troy Mills 64, Hudson 50

Wilton 47, Durant-Bennett 43

Class 2A Region 5=

Quarterfinal=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 57, Interstate 35,Truro 24

Mount Ayr 40, Central Decatur, Leon 28

Nodaway Valley 64, East Sac County 33

South Central Calhoun 47, AC/GC 39

Class 2A Region 6=

Quarterfinal=

Aplington-Parkersburg 65, Belmond-Klemme 37

Dike-New Hartford 68, Eagle Grove 21

West Fork, Sheffield 55, South Hamilton, Jewell 37

West Hancock, Britt 59, Manson Northwest Webster 39

Class 2A Region 7=

Quarterfinal=

Emmetsburg 62, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 33

PAC-LM 42, North Union 40

Class 2A Region 8=

Quarterfinal=

West Monona 43, Hinton 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Treynor vs. Lawton-Bronson, ppd. to Feb 17th.

NEBRASKA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Beatrice 63, Wahoo 62

Grand Island Central Catholic 65, Aquinas 31

Omaha Concordia 73, Douglas County West 57

Omaha Skutt Catholic 61, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Bishop Neumann, ppd. to Feb 18th.

Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, ppd. to Feb 22nd.

Minatare vs. Bayard, ccd.

Omaha Bryan vs. Millard West, ccd.

NEBRASKA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

NSAA Playoffs=

Class B Sub-District=

District B-1=

Final=

Omaha Gross Catholic 65, Omaha Duchesne Academy 36

District B-2=

Elkhorn North 65, Elkhorn 60

Omaha Skutt Catholic 51, Bennington 45

District B-3=

Ashland-Greenwood 69, Plattsmouth 24

Waverly 42, Platteview 26

District B-4=

Crete 44, Beatrice 37

Norris 57, Nebraska City 12

District B-5=

Final=

South Sioux City 57, Blair 46

District B-6=

Final=

York 36, Grand Island Northwest 27

District B-8=

Final=

Scottsbluff 76, Gering 51

Class C-1 Sub-District=

District C1-2=

Lincoln Christian 37, Malcolm 33

Lincoln Lutheran 36, Milford 19

District C1-3=

Louisville 76, Boys Town 16

Omaha Roncalli 44, Conestoga 33

District C1-4=

Bishop Neumann 61, Douglas County West 27

Wahoo 59, Fort Calhoun 20

District C1-5=

North Bend Central 38, Arlington 22

West Point-Beemer 50, Oakland-Craig 19

District C1-6=

Pierce 39, Wayne 29

Winnebago 60, Battle Creek 55

District C1-8=

Grand Island Central Catholic 42, Doniphan-Trumbull 24

St. Paul 50, Central City 46

District C1-9=

Hastings St. Cecilia 55, Minden 30

Kearney Catholic 66, Adams Central 58

District C1-10=

Broken Bow 70, Ainsworth 43

O’Neill 61, Ord 47

District C1-11=

Chase County 53, Cozad 35

Gothenburg 46, Hershey 30

District C1-12=

Chadron 38, Mitchell 21

Sidney 56, Ogallala 45

Class C-2 Sub-District=

District C2-1=

Freeman 44, Tri County 21

Johnson County Central 41, Wilber-Clatonia 31

District C2-2=

Palmyra 64, Cornerstone Christian 36

District C2-3=

Guardian Angels 84, Tekamah-Herman 33

Howells/Dodge 59, Wisner-Pilger 48

District C2-4=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 72, Omaha Nation 35

Pender 69, Wakefield 47

District C2-5=

Crofton 71, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41

North Central 40, Ponca 35

District C2-6=

Clarkson/Leigh 41, Stanton 16

Norfolk Catholic 49, Lutheran High Northeast 36

District C2-7=

Centennial 63, Shelby/Rising City 22

Cross County 44, Aquinas 21

District C2-8=

Superior 59, Thayer Central 49

Sutton 50, Fillmore Central 35

District C2-9=

Fullerton 52, Burwell 38

Ravenna 44, Centura 34

District C2-10=

Elm Creek 40, Overton 32

Wood River 58, Blue Hill 37

District C2-12=

Bridgeport 77, Bayard 48

Gordon/Rushville 45, Morrill 29

Class D-1 Sub-District=

District D1-1=

Mead 56, Cedar Bluffs 18

District D1-2=

Southern 44, Johnson-Brock 29

Weeping Water 50, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33

District D1-3=

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 69, Osmond 25

Plainview 53, Tri County Northeast 43

District D1-4=

Boyd County 47, Hartington-Newcastle 45

Hartington Cedar Catholic 71, Niobrara/Verdigre 50

District D1-5=

Elgin Public/Pope John 39, West Holt 29

Summerland 48, Elkhorn Valley 26

District D1-6=

Twin River 48, High Plains Community 40

District D1-7=

Heartland 33, Deshler 27

District D1-8=

Shelton 68, Harvard 15

Silver Lake 42, Kenesaw 37

District D1-9=

Amherst 54, Alma 48, OT

Pleasanton 69, Axtell 30

District D1-11=

Dundy County-Stratton 48, Arapahoe 46

Southwest 45, Cambridge 40

District D1-12=

North Platte St. Patrick’s 48, Kimball 21

South Platte 70, Minatare 15

Class D-2 Sub-District=

District D2-1=

Falls City Sacred Heart 74, Lewiston 32

Sterling 55, Diller-Odell 39

District D2-2=

Exeter/Milligan 65, Nebraska Lutheran 21

Parkview Christian 34, Dorchester 31

District D2-3=

Nebraska Christian 50, Heartland Lutheran 21

Osceola 48, Hampton 37

District D2-4=

Humphrey St. Francis 86, Elba 24

Riverside 49, Spalding Academy 33

District D2-5=

Randolph 55, Santee 46

Wynot 58, Winside 26

District D2-6=

CWC 63, Twin Loup 21

St. Mary’s 61, Stuart 36

District D2-7=

Franklin 35, Red Cloud 12

Lawrence-Nelson 39, Wilcox-Hildreth 36

District D2-8=

Loomis 50, Bertrand 34

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 59, Brady 14

District D2-9=

Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Wallace 23

Wauneta-Palisade 57, Medicine Valley 46

District D2-10=

Arthur County 53, Sandhills/Thedford 39

Mullen 62, Paxton 21

District D2-11=

Garden County 43, Potter-Dix 19

Leyton 37, Creek Valley 18

District D2-12=

Crawford 46, Cody-Kilgore 39

Sioux County 47, Hay Springs 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Omaha Bryan vs. Millard West, ccd.

