Siouxland basketball highlights and scores (2-1-21)

Scores from around Siouxland on 2-1-21:
BOYS
Algona 75, Spencer 47
Harris-Lake Park 49, West Bend-Mallard 38
Hinton 64, Akron-Westfield 43
Logan-Magnolia 56, Missouri Valley 34
St. Mary’s, Remsen 78, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 18
West Valley Conference Tournament
Semifinals:
OA-BCIG 76, Siouxland Christian 62
Ridge View 52, Kingsley-Pierson 33
Consolation:
Lawton-Bronson 66, Woodbury Central, Moville 48
River Valley, Correctionville 52, MVAO-CO-U 29
Westwood, Sloan 69, West Monona 46
GIRLS
Akron-Westfield 49, Hinton 45
Bishop Heelan Catholic 38, LeMars 36
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 53, St. Mary’s, Remsen 47
West Bend-Mallard 54, Harris-Lake Park 24