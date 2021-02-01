Siouxland basketball highlights and scores (2-1-21)

Scores from around Siouxland on 2-1-21:

BOYS
Algona 75, Spencer 47

Harris-Lake Park 49, West Bend-Mallard 38

Hinton 64, Akron-Westfield 43

Logan-Magnolia 56, Missouri Valley 34

St. Mary’s, Remsen 78, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 18

West Valley Conference Tournament
Semifinals:
OA-BCIG 76, Siouxland Christian 62

Ridge View 52, Kingsley-Pierson 33

Consolation:
Lawton-Bronson 66, Woodbury Central, Moville 48

River Valley, Correctionville 52, MVAO-CO-U 29

Westwood, Sloan 69, West Monona 46

GIRLS
Akron-Westfield 49, Hinton 45

Bishop Heelan Catholic 38, LeMars 36

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 53, St. Mary’s, Remsen 47

West Bend-Mallard 54, Harris-Lake Park 24

