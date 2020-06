AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State men’s basketball program and head coach Steve Prohm announced Monday the signing of Mississippi transfer Blake Hinson. Hinson, a 6-7 guard/forward, has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

In two seasons at Mississippi, Hinson averaged 9.1 points and 3.7 rebounds. He connected on 91 3-pointers at a 33.3 percent clip. He started 58 of the 60 games he played for Mississippi, reaching double figures 23 times.