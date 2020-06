SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Dakota County, Nebraska mother has filed a lawsuit on Monday against the Sioux City Explorers after her six-year-old daughter was injured at the venue in 2018.

According to court documents, on July 7, 2018, Sheila Martin and her six-year-old daughter attended an Explorers' baseball game that had a recreation area for children to play, which included a bouncy house.